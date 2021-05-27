Lauren Sorrentino shares a sizzling hot pregnancy photoshoot ahead of baby Sitch’s birth

Lauren Sorrentino looked lovely in a new photoshoot honoring her first pregnancy with husband Mike Sorrentino. Pic credit: @laurensorrentino/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino shared a sizzling hot pregnancy photoshoot ahead of baby Sitch’s birth. She posed for a slideshow of three images where she proudly displayed her baby bump in a flowing outfit.

The wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino looked stunning as she showed off her profile.

Her left side was displayed against a stark white background. Lauren was shrouded in darkness with an outfit that complimented the dramatic shoot.

She appeared to be undressed from the waist down. Her right hand covered the lower part of her body while her left rested atop the highest part of her belly.

Lauren wore a black top which was cropped just underneath her breasts. Her hair was blown out straight and fell down her back.

This was paired with a sheer topper in the same hue which flowed behind her, similar to a dress train.

Lauren and Mike are days away from welcoming their first child

The Sorrentino’s are counting down the moments until their first son arrives. This is an exciting time for the twosome. After Lauren suffered a miscarriage shortly after Mike returned home from his prison stint in September 2018, the couple had been trying to conceive.

Mike and Lauren made their joyous announcement in the sweetest way with a photograph taken in their New Jersey home and shared on Instagram.

Mike and Lauren, who were married in November of 2018, posted an image that was shot in their expansive kitchen in the home they purchased late in 2019. The two were captured for a slideshow of three photographs where they posed behind a large kitchen island, along with their dog Mosey. In front of them was a pile of flour. Written in the flour was the message “Baby Sorrentino May 2021.”

Surrounding the sweet declaration were cookie cutters and some Christmas decorations. Two poinsettia plants were featured on either end of the island. A large glass container filled with flour was visible. In between were Mike and Lauren, with Mosey. The couple looked at one another lovingly. She held a green Christmas tree-shaped mug in her left hand.

They continued the holiday theme with a gender reveal

Lauren and Mike had a very unique gender reveal

In a slideshow of four photos, Mike and Lauren were seen as they illuminated a huge, flocked Christmas tree in their New Jersey home. The couple stood together in the snap and pulled on a lever that was connected to the lights on the fir, which was decorated with gold and silver balls. Blue lights lit up the Christmas symbol, which indicated they were having a boy. The joy on their faces was apparent as they stared happily at the tree lights.

This season on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the couple will reveal they are expecting a boy to their longtime friends Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Mike will run through a tarp that will be filled with blue powder. When he comes out the other side, he will be covered in the bright hue, signaling the couple is expecting a boy.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning Thursday June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.