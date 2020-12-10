Lauren Bushnell Lane shows off her baby bump after sharing pregnancy news this week

The Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell Lane announced this month that she’s pregnant with her first child.

She shared the adorable news through an ultrasound video on social media to the music of her husband, Chris Lane.

He shared the same video, showing the little baby kicking in her tummy.

Now, she’s ready to show off her baby bump and she looks adorable.

Lauren Bushnell Lane shows off her baby bump

She shared the photo of her bump on social media in an unrelated post.

Lauren was asking her followers about the name of the hat she was wearing, as her husband was disagreeing with her.

In the photo, she was wearing a white dress that was hugging her figure. She clearly has a big baby bump.

Lauren is starting to let her fans into her new life with her husband, Chris, after sharing the baby announcement.

She hasn’t revealed if she plans on sharing photos of the baby on social media.

Lauren Bushnell Lane has moved on with her life after Ben Higgins romance

Lauren Bushnell has moved on from her engagement to Ben Higgins. The two got engaged on his finale of the show, and they were together for a while. They moved in together and they even had their own reality show for a while.

However, Lauren could not get over the fact that Ben had told JoJo Fletcher that he loved her as well when the finale approached. She wanted him to be sure of his decision.

JoJo would later star as The Bachelorette and find love with Jordan Rodgers. The two are engaged to be married.

When Ben Higgins’ season re-aired this summer, Lauren revealed that she wasn’t going to watch it. She had put that chapter behind her and she wasn’t interested in reliving the past.

But it seems that they are on good terms. After Lauren announced her pregnancy, Ben Higgins reached out on social media.

“Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!” he wrote on her picture.

Ben has also moved on with his life. He’s currently dating a woman he met on Instagram. They got engaged during the quarantine and are currently planning their wedding. There is no word on if Lauren and Chris are invited.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.