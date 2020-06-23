Lauren Bushnell Lane breaks her silence after Ben Higgins’ Bachelor season airs on ABC

Lauren Bushnell Lane wasn’t a part of last night’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Throughout the episode, fans relived Ben Higgins’ journey to finding love and as fans recall, he proposed to Lauren during the finale.

While both Ben and JoJo Fletcher, the runner-up, were on the show last night, Lauren was noticeably missing.

Fans reached out to her and she issued a statement on her Instagram.

Lauren Bushnell Lane speaks out about her absence from ABC

Lauren decided to speak out after an overwhelming amount of people wrote to her, asking her why she chose not to speak out on the show.

As it turns out, she has moved on with her husband and has no interest in walking down memory lane on television for all to see.

“Chris and I won’t be watching but it sounds like a fun walk down memory lane! I’m very thankful for the show and the experience. Have nothing but respect for everyone I shared that chapter with including the producers, Ben, and all the lifelong friendships I made,” Lauren explains on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m not sure I would have met my husband had I not put myself out there and gone on the show,” she writes.

“I’m a better person for it — but that chapter doesn’t define who I am and it never did. I don’t always talk about it all – It’d rather let others do all the talking.”

She explains that the reason she’s not speaking out about it is that she has moved on and she’s incredibly happy now.

Lauren was single for about a year after her split from Ben before she decided to throw herself back into the dating game. Ben has also moved on, as viewers got to meet his new fiance during last night’s episode.

Lauren Bushnell Lane previously appeared on a Bachelor spin-off

But Lauren hasn’t completely left The Bachelor franchise. Lauren recently appeared on The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart with her husband Chris Lane, as he’s a musician.

At the time, the contestants on the Bachelor spin-off revealed that they wanted the kind of love that Lauren and Chris had.

Chris and Lauren went public in November 2018 after she ended her relationship with Ben in May 2017. She previously revealed that she and Chris met at an iHeart Radio Award show in Austin years ago but that they were just friends.

They ran into each other again in Nashville a while after she and Ben broke up. They started a friendship and soon after, they started dating. She has revealed that their relationship actually began in August 2018 on a trip with friends.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.