Lauren Bushnell showed up on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart with her new husband — and fans took notice!

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, a familiar face showed up. Lauren Bushnell appeared out of nowhere.

And this time, she’s known as Lauren Bushnell Lane, the wife of musician Chris Lane.

That’s right. The last time fans saw Lauren on ABC, she was engaged to Bachelor star Ben Higgins, as she was his final pick.

However, the two would break up over two years after they first got engaged. And now, she’s dating a musician.

So, why not invite her to The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart for a little guest appearance?

Lauren Bushnell appeared on the show with her new husband

Lauren looked different tonight during the episode. She wore jeans, a black tank top, and had her hair pulled back. She looked much more relaxed than during her Bachelor days, where she constantly had blonde hair curled in fancy dresses.

It even took some time for fans to recognize her.

Another person thought it was a complete blast from the past to see Lauren on the show.

But one person did notice something interesting. Chris Lane performed on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart as part of a date. He’s now married to Lauren, who was engaged to Ben.

While we don’t know the details as to whether Lauren dumped Ben to be with Chris, it’s clear that everyone who knows someone in The Bachelor world can get 15 minutes of fame.

Monsters & Critics previously revealed that Lauren and Chris initially started dating in the fall of 2018, but that the two had met years prior.

“I’m very happy I feel really lucky. We met at an iHeart Radio award show in Austin years ago, gosh it might’ve been three years ago, and that’s when we met initially and kind of just became friends,” Lauren told Hollywood Life at an event back in December.

She went on to say that, “Then I ran into him and some of his friends in Nashville a while ago, and just kind of developed a friendship and obviously now we are more than friends.”

Lauren and Ben split in May 2017.

Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins have let the past be the past

While Lauren has clearly moved on with her life, so has Ben. Ben recently announced that he was engaged to a woman named Jessica Clarke. This past week, he revealed that he’s not having sex with Jessica before they are married.

To avoid temptation, they are sleeping in separate beds.

Ben and Lauren have wished each other the best but have moved on with their lives.

