The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins congratulates Lauren Bushnell Lane on her pregnancy announcement

The Bachelor star Ben Higgins is breaking his silence after learning that his ex-fiancee Lauren Bushnell Lane is pregnant.

The two got engaged on his season of The Bachelor and made an effort to make it work.

However, after a few years of being engaged and starring on a reality show together, the two decided to pull the plug on their engagement.

While they have moved on with their lives, it’s clear that they are not in contact these days. And yet, things are not so bad that he couldn’t reach out to her on social media.

The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins shares sweet congratulations to Lauren Bushnell Lane

On her Instagram post where she shared the news in the form of an ultrasound video, Ben commented with the sweetest message.

“Congrats! What a thing to celebrate!” he shared.

He wasn’t the only Bachelor alum that chimed in. Lauren had plenty of supportive messages from previous Bachelor stars, including Ali Manno, Desiree Hartsock, and Amanda Stanton – women who are all parents.

It was this week that we reported that Lauren shared the baby news on social media. She shared an ultrasound video to the music of her husband, Chris Lane.

She had previously hinted at fertility struggles, so she’s happy she can finally celebrate this news with fans.

Ben Higgins is more in the spotlight than Lauren these days

Ben and Lauren announced their split in 2017. At the time, they revealed that it wasn’t one single thing that caused them to split up.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the Bachelor couple announced at the time, as reported by Us Weekly. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

At the time, they had filmed their relationship as part of their own reality show.

It’s no secret that Ben is more in the spotlight than Lauren. Lauren married Chris Lane in 2019 and even though he’s a country singer, the two live a private life. She has also stepped away from the Bachelor spotlight.

Back in September, Ben made headlines for seemingly defending Colton Underwood‘s stalking behavior towards his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph. Fans were furious with him for trying to make excuses for Colton.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.