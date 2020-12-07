The Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell and husband Chris Lane are expecting their first child

Former The Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell has some exciting news to share.

Lauren has been supportive of her husband, Chris Lane, since marrying him in 2019, and they both appeared on The Bachelor spin-off, Listen To Your Heart.

Now, Lauren is pregnant with her first child.

After stepping away from The Bachelor world, and the spotlight, Lauren focused on her private life.

Lauren Bushnell announces pregnancy

This pregnancy comes as a surprise as Lauren hasn’t shared much about her life with her husband. In fact, she seems to really like her role as a supportive wife of Chris Lane, a country musician.

It didn’t come as a surprise that she used her husband’s music for the pregnancy announcement.

“A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You,” Lauren wrote on Instagram while sharing a video from the ultrasound room.

Chris shared the same video with fans, revealing that he hoped the baby looked like Lauren.

Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins tried to make it work after The Bachelor

Lauren was first introduced to The Bachelor Nation when she got engaged to Ben Higgins on The Bachelor finale. The two tried to make it work and even filmed a reality show of their lives together after the show.

However, Lauren had a hard time letting go of Ben telling JoJo Fletcher that he also loved her.

Ben revealed he was upset after his breakup with Lauren, and he struggled to deal with the outcome of their relationship. He has since moved on with a woman he met on Instagram.

Lauren clearly moved on from Ben, as she didn’t watch the season’s rerun this summer.

“Chris and I won’t be watching but it sounds like a fun walk down memory lane! I’m very thankful for the show and the experience. Have nothing but respect for everyone I shared that chapter with including the producers, Ben, and all the lifelong friendships I made,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram.

This summer, ABC decided to reair Ben’s season of The Bachelor as part of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

