Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane welcome first child together — Here’s everything we know

Lauren’s dream of being a mom has finally come true. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane have welcomed their first child together, a son, this week.

Last year, Lauren opened up about her desire to start a family. Then, in December, Chris and Lauren announced they were expecting.

Lauren documented her pregnancy on social media. The reality TV star even encouraged women not to compare their pregnancies to other women, telling her fans that there’s no one size fits all for pregnancy. Each woman’s journey is different.

Now, the proud parents are happily showing off their bundle of joy. Lauren and Chris are opening up about their baby boy and their forte into parenthood just days after their son was born.

Lauren and Chris welcome a son

The Bachelor alum and country singer both used Instagram to reveal their son made his grand arrival. Lauren shared photos of both her and Chris with their precious angel.

“Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle,” Lauren captioned her Instagram post.

Following his wife’s lead, Chris shared a video of him holding baby Dutton for the first time.

“Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man! Thanks for all the prayers. I will never understand how @laurenlane birthed a 9-pound baby! DUTTON WALKER LANE welcome to the world,” Chris wrote on the post.

Lauren’s post announcing the news was overcome with well-wishes, congratulations, and heartfelt messages from Bachelor Nation.

Ashley Iaconetti, Jade Roper Tolbert, and her husband Tanner Tolbert immediately popped up in the comment section.

Pic credit: @LaurenLane/Instagram

Trista Sutter and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk also replied to the post. In addition, Olympian Shawn Johnson Eas and actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, who are both pregnant, commented on the announcement too.

Pic credit: @LaurenLane/Instagram

Chris and Lauren open up about baby Dutton

The new parents opened up about baby Dutton in an interview with People magazine. Chris admitted he wrote a song for his baby boy and gushed over what champ his wife was during delivery.

“Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a 9-pound baby! Not sure where he was hiding in her belly?!” the singer expressed to the magazine.

Chris also revealed it was the most incredible experience of his life. Meanwhile, Lauren talked about the overwhelming love she immediately had for her son.

“I’ve never felt an immediate, unconditional love like I now have for Dutton. And going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more. I didn’t think that was possible!” she shared

Country singer Chris Lane and The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell are the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy, Dutton.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.