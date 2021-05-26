Lauren Bushnell Lane shows off bare baby bump alongside Chris Lane as due date looms

Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane fit in one last photoshoot before their baby enters the world. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell Lane reveals that she’s nearing her due date as she shows off a picture of her pronounced baby bump.

Lauren took to Instagram to share her latest pregnancy update.

She showed off a pregnancy photo shoot she did with her husband Chris Lane.

Take a look at Lauren’s latest pregnancy pictures

During the photoshoot, Lauren and Chris posed in front of the crib for their baby on the way.

The pair kept it casual as Lauren wore a Calvin Klein sports bra and jeans. Her jeans are zipped open to show off her baby bump. Meanwhile, Chris wore a white T-shirt and beige jeans.

In the first picture, Lauren laughs as Chris holds onto her hands and looks at her baby bump.

Their gleeful spirit continues in the second picture as Chris laughs while Lauren appears to whisper in his ear.

The third picture takes on a more heartfelt tone as Chris holds her baby bump and Lauren smiles at the camera.

Lauren confessed in the caption that the two have struggled to take pictures together and are thankful they squeezed this pregnancy shoot in just ahead of Lauren’s due date.

“Whenever @iamchrislane and I try to take photos, one of us ends up with a double chin in just about every shot from laughing so hard and likely at something no one else would think is funny,” she admitted. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way. So thankful to you @lauramollphoto for capturing these before baby gets here (we are cutting it close [smiley sweating emoji) and even more thankful for our soon to be family of 3.”

Lauren announced her pregnancy using her husband’s talents

Lauren first announced her pregnancy in December 2020.

She posted a video of her ultrasound to share the big news. However, she also found a way to capture her husband’s talent in the announcement.

Chris Lane is a country singer so she used his song Big, Big Plans along with the Instagram post.

“A dream. Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You.”

Lauren was first introduced to Lauren as Lauren Bushnell when she competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor.

Lauren and Ben hit it off so well that he ended up giving her his final rose and the pair got engaged at the end of the season.

However, the pair announced their split a little over a year after the After The Final Rose special aired.

Fortunately, it all worked out for Lauren as she’s now building her family with Chris Lane.

