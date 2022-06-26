Larsa Pippen reunites with Scottie Pippen to celebrate

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen reunited this past week in Chicago. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram & ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

It’s not often model Larsa Pippen is with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, but they had plenty of reason to celebrate this past week, giving reason to reunite.

The 47-year-old reality TV star and her NBA legend ex-hubby got together for a special party with family in Chicago, with son Scottie Pippen Jr. receiving the spotlight.

Pippen Jr. is looking to follow in his famous father’s footsteps, albeit with a different squad than his dad suited up for. First, he’ll have to make the official NBA team to get started on his dreams, though.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen reunited in Chicago

This past Thursday brought the 2022 NBA Draft, where the league’s squads selected various stars from college, overseas, and the G League. Scottie Pippen Jr. went undrafted, but thanks to his basketball skills, the Los Angeles Lakers signed him to a two-way deal.

His mother and father were plenty proud as Larsa shared an image from RPM Seafood as she wore a sleek black dress with a plunging neckline. She posed next to her son, who played his college ball with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

“It was all a dream,” The Real Housewives of Miami star wrote, referencing a line from the Notorious B.I.G. classic Juicy.

In another photo shared on her Instagram, Larsa re-shared a Klutch Sports image revealing her son had joined the Lakers.

“Congrats my love!!! You’re going to your favorite team @lakers I couldn’t be more proud of you,” she wrote in her caption.

According to UK’s Daily Mail, family and friends all gathered together to celebrate Scottie Pippen Jr.’s big moment. In a video share, the 21-year-old Pippen Jr. pops open and sprays a champagne bottle as part of the celebration.

In addition to Larsa and Scottie’s reunion, Scottie Pippen’s other sons, Preston, 20, and Justin, 21, were in attendance for the event in Chicago.

Per Daily Mail’s report, Larsa showed off some of the yummy treats at the party, including NBA-themed desserts and a three-tiered basketball hoop cake with NBA written on it.

Scottie and Larsa were married for about two decades but split in 2016. They reconciled for a bit but began the separation process in 2018. This past December, they finalized their divorce and reportedly remain amicable as they co-parent their children. In addition to Scotty Jr., Preston, and Justin, the couple also shares a 13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

According to Bravo TV, the Pippen kids debuted on Larsa’s reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Miami, in Season 1.

Scottie Pippen reacts to son signing with Lakers

While his wife boasts more of a following on Instagram, Scottie Pippen still has nearly two million people ready to see what he has to say. The proud papa shared an IG post on Friday in which he reacted to the moment his son’s dreams came true.

“One of the best moments I’ve experienced as a father was being by @spippenjr’s side as his dream came true. Deuce, you worked hard, didn’t take any shortcuts, and pushed yourself to make this happen. I’m so proud of you and I can’t wait to see what’s next. I wore purple in HS and college, and I’m ready to wear it again! #Lakers 🏀🙏🏾,” the former Chicago Bull star wrote.

Along with the heartfelt caption, Scottie shared a series of photos from Klutch Sports, focusing on his son and his other children.

Scottie Pippen Jr. joined another legend’s son, Shareef O’Neal, son of multi-time champion Shaquille O’Neal, in getting a chance to star in the NBA. Shareef was also taken by Los Angeles and will get to audition along with Pippen. Jr in the upcoming NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. From there, teams decide who makes their rosters, with some getting cut or heading to the NBA’s G League for further development.

Having famous fathers who won a combined 10 rings in the NBA could help make a strong case for Pippen Jr. and Shareef O’Neal to get a chance.

Other famous players’ sons who are currently in the NBA include recent Warriors champions Gary Payton II and NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry, who both had fathers that starred in the league years ago.

The Real Housewives of Miami is streaming on Peacock.