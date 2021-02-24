Larsa Pippen says she’s ‘thinking about’ returning for the Real Housewives of Miami reboot

Larsa Pippen hasn’t ruled out a joining the RHOM. Pic credit: E!

Larsa Pippen says she’s thinking about returning for The Real Housewives of Miami for its highly anticipated reboot.

The second news broke that RHOM is getting a reboot on the Peacock streaming service, fans started to ask if any of the cast members would be back. Lea Black and Joanna Krupa have confirmed they will not be returning for the reboot.

In addition to appearing on Season 1 of the Bravo show, Larsa has only made occasional appearances on other reality television shows. She has been on Keeping Up With The Kardashians thanks to her friendship or rather former friendship with the famous family.

She was also on Selling Sunset under the premise she was house hunting in the valley. Chrishell Stause was the agent who interacted with Larsa but didn’t end up making the sale.

Larsa knows how to bring drama, attitude, and entitlement to the TV screen. It’s one reason she would make an entertaining addition to the reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami.

Thinking about an RHOM return

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked Larsa if she was heading back to RHOM. She simply replied, “thinking about it,” which was enough to get fans excited.

The Instagram account @realhousewivesfranchise captured the exchange and shared it asking, “Would you like to see Larsa return for RHOM’s 4th season?”

Unfortunately for Larsa, the response wasn’t all that positive. Several users flat out said no to her returning. Others were open to it only to see her get dragged by other Housewives.

If Larsa does return, it could mean fans will see her ex Scottie Pippen, her new beau Malik Beasley or even watch her diss the Kardashian family. Once a close friend of the famous family, Larsa has been feuding with them since last summer.

Will Larsa come back?

According to HollywoodLife, who spoke to a source close to Larsa, her attorney has advised that joining the reboot is not a good idea. The unnamed insider claims Larsa, however, hasn’t ruled it out because of money.

“She knows it comes with great financial gain, so she’s still on the fence,” the source shared with the website.

The casting process for The Real Housewives of Miami is in full swing. Bravo reportedly hopes to find a mix of original cast members and fresh new talent to bring the drama. The network also intends to have a diverse cast of ladies to launch the reboot.

Andy Cohen continues to be involved in getting the canceled franchise off the ground. It was his dream to get it rebooted at Peacock, after all.

Do you want to see Larsa Pippen on the RHOM?

The Real Housewives of Miami has been on hiatus since 2013.