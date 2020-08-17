Larissa Lima has more plastic surgery, promises to show transformation after recovery

Larissa Lima has come through on her promise to get more plastic surgery as a birthday gift to herself.

And now she’s currently recovering with the help of boyfriend, Eric Nichols.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been going through a transformation since the first time we saw her on TV.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She has been very honest and open about all the work she has had done – admitting to Botox, a butt lift, and having work done on her nose, chin, lips, and cheekbones.

However, Larissa recently shared her plans to go under the knife, once again, for a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift.

Larissa shares surgery update on social media

The 33-year-old’s most recent surgery was a birthday gift to herself, and now done it!

Larissa recently shared an update for fans on Instagram after surgery.

Read More Asuelu lashes out at haters in new video and calls them ‘coronavirus’

“Thank you for all my followers, producers, friends and family for sent good vibes and blessings,” she said.

She continued, “My birthday is tomorrow, August 14th I’m at home @ericjosephnichols is helping, I’ll show all the info, before and after, doctor info once I’m healed!!”

She also thanked the team of medical professionals who played a part in her surgery.

“The whole crew was amazing, noted Larissa. “God bless the doctor, nurses and the anesthesiologist , can’t wait to share with you guys my journey. I will share everything you want to know include my amaze doctor soon.”

Larissa explains why she did surgery

When the 90 Day Fiance alum revealed her plans on social media to do surgery once again, she received a lot of backlash.

Despite the naysayers, the Brazilian native seems very happy with the work she’s had done so far.

But, this time around she gave an explanation as to why she felt the need for more surgery on her body.

“This surgery is not just about beauty,” she shared.

“But also for my self esteem and to feel freedom from being paranoid of the way my stomach looks.”

Larissa added, “Surgery is required for how I want to look and feel. I do not want to project that I look at other people as I look at myself under such a microscope. No body shaming from me, we can be big or small, short or tall, and be beautiful.”

Now that Larissa is home resting, we’ll have to wait until she is healed to see the transformation.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.