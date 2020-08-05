Larissa Lima schedules more plastic surgery; says she’ll be doing a tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift

Larissa Lima has undergone several plastic surgery procedures since we first saw her on reality TV.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is not done yet!

She’s planning to get a special gift for herself to celebrate her birthday, and it involves going under the knife once again.

If you’ve been following Larissa on social media, you’ll see a noticeable difference in her recent appearance compared to the way she looked before.

The Brazil native does not deny that she’s had major work done on her face and body either.

Just months ago, she revealed that she’d had a full-body makeover.

And now she’s adding two more procedures to the growing list.

Larissa talks upcoming tummy tuck surgery

The 33-year-old reality TV star hinted in her Instagram stories a few days ago that she had another surgery coming up.

But now she’s sharing a lot more details in a new Instagram post.

She started off her IG post with, “Let’s talk about abdominoplasty surgery!”

“I am very excited for my upcoming tummy tuck, as I have been wanting it for years. In a week, I will be undergoing a distasis repair, abdominoplasty, and BBL. This is going to be my birthday gift to myself!” Larissa said in her IG update.

In case you’re wondering, abdominoplasty is the medical name for a tummy tuck, and BBL is short for a Brazilian butt lift.

This will be the second butt lift that the TLC alum will undergo.

A few months ago, Larissa admitted to having a butt lift as well as getting Botox injections in her face.

She also confessed to having work done on her nose, chin, lips, and cheekbones.

In the lengthy message, Larissa expressed elation for the upcoming procedures saying, “I am so excited for the freedom these procedures will give me! Freedom to wear any bikini, no more sucking in my tummy, no more strategic angles and photo editor to show off my silhouette!”

Larissa says surgery will help her self esteem

The 90 Day Fiance star shared that the planned surgery will help to boost her self esteem.

“This surgery is not just about beauty,” she shared. “But also for my self esteem and to feel freedom from being paranoid of the way my stomach looks.”

Larissa continued, “Surgery is required for how I want to look and feel. I do not want to project that I look at other people as I look at myself under such a microscope. No body shaming from me, we can be big or small, short or tall, and be beautiful.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.