Larissa Lima will never film 90 Day Fiance with her kids

Larissa Lima has shared most of her life with us during her appearance on 90 Day Fiance and the Happily Ever After? spinoff.

We’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly throughout several seasons of the 90 Day Fiance shows– including her marriage and divorce from Colt Johnson.

Now the Brazil native is featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? And true to form she’s sharing all of her ups and downs with viewers again.

We’ve seen the brunette beauty battling her criminal charges in court, fighting to stay in the U.S. and most recently, we’ve seen her relationship drama with Eric Nichols unfold before our eyes.

However, there is one part of Larissa’s life that she does not show on TV or on social media, and it’s her children.

And, in case you were hoping for that to change, don’t hold your breath.

Larissa’s kids will never be on the show

The TLC alum recently shared a post on social media and one fan posed an interesting query in the comment section.

The Instagram user asked if her kids will ever be featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

However, Larissa made it very clear in her reply that we will never see them on the popular reality show.

Although the 33-year-old has mentioned her kids in the past, she doesn’t share many details about them.

During the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? the mom-of-two briefly mentioned her children while on a blind date.

When asked why they were still living in her home country Brazil and not in the U.S with her, Larissa explained that when she first arrived in America, she didn’t know Colt Johnson very well and didn’t want to bring her kids into that situation.

Where are Larissa’s kids?

Larissa has a son from her one relationship and a daughter from another.

She spoke about the situation a few years ago, explaining that after her first marriage ended, she allowed her son’s aunt to adopt him.

“We lived together for [two] years and had a son, the relationship did not [work] out, we had a very bad [break] up,” Larissa wrote on Instagram.

“Once the father was not paying child support and my family were not talking to me, I found myself, financially and emotionally unable to take care of my son. I spent all my savings and I tried everything to find a job, but in Brazil, as everyone knows, life can be very hard sometimes. For this reason, I decided to let his aunt adopt him, she was always there for me and she loved him very much. This decision still breaks my heart today and it is a very delicate matter to me.”

As for her youngest child, she lives with Larissa’s father and his wife in Brazil.

“My father is a retired military man and he and his wife are great grandparents, they have a lot of time for her. I talk to them every day on WhatsApp and I plan to bring her to live with us very soon,” she shared.

As for why she has kept her kids away from the public eye, Larissa explained, “I really did not want to talk about them, because they are young and they can’t make choices yet, I don’t know if they wanted to be exposed or not.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.