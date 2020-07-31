Larissa Lima blasts ‘imbecile’ Colt Johnson for talking about her despite divorce agreement

Colt Johnson and Larissa Lima have been divorced since 2019, but for some reason, the two are still having drama.

Both exes are featured on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with new significant others.

On the show, Colt is currently dating another Brazilian, Jess Caroline, and Larissa is with Eric Nichols.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nonetheless, the exes continue to antagonize each other –despite a divorce settlement that restricts them from talking about one another.

Most recently, Larissa was the one to break the silence, but she did so only after Colt talked about her in an interview.

Colt says Larissa recently called him

Larissa’s anger was triggered by an interview that Colt did with US Weekly.

In the interview, the 35-year-old revealed that his ex-wife recently reached out to him using a fake number.

Read More Larissa Lima makes peace with Mother Debbie after mudslinging during 90 Day Fiance special

“She doesn’t trust me very well,” he explained.

“I know who you are, but we just started arguing because she didn’t trust me with her phone number for some reason. I’m like, just treat me like an adult. Like, I’m your ex-husband, I’m fine being sociable with you, but we just had a fight and she hung up.”

Colt also dished about the Brazilian native’s new look after several plastic surgery procedures. He said that he no longer recognizes her. “I mean I looked at the wedding photos I have of her and was like, this is not the same person.”

Colt continued, “When I was married to her, she maybe augmented her breasts or fillers, but I never knew the extent that she would do it. And so quickly.”

Larissa calls Colt an imbecile

Once Larissa caught wind of Colt’s interview, she took to Instagram to clear some things up.

Interestingly, she was more bothered by Colt saying that she had called him than by the comments he made about her appearance.

In a message, Larissa wrote, “Everyone knows that my ex and I have divorce agreement in which we are not to mention one another by name on anything.”

She continued, “That imbecile ex of mine knows that I cannot stomach him.”

In the post, the 90 Day Fiance alum also explained the reason behind her phone call to Colt, stating that he had put her on his 2019 taxes without her knowledge.

Because Colt put her on his tax forms, Larissa had to get information from him in order to file her own taxes. The purpose of the call was simply to get that required information, not for any personal reason.

Before ending the angry rant, the 33-year-old told Colt to “just go to hell already and leave me the f*#% alone!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.