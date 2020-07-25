Larissa Lima shows off huge new boobs after reports 90 Day Fiance star had breast implants

Larissa Lima has made it very clear while filming 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that she wants new boobs. Not only that, but she suggested that her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, open up his wallet and pay for them.

Getting breast implants isn’t a new wish for Larissa. Even last year, she revealed that she was hoping for much bigger boobs, writing, “My dream is to have big breast implants, which would be my first actual cosmetic surgery.”

It’s not clear if Eric did the buying, but recently, reports claim that Larissa got breast implants and she’s clearly very proud of them.

How proud? Well, the Brazilian beauty has been flashing sneak peeks to her fans in her Instagram stories over the last week.

Larissa Lima shows off her cleavage

In a recent video shared to her Instagram stories, Larissa Lima was wearing a very low cut top and it showed off very large, very perky breasts.

Lately, the 90 Day Fiance star has been fielding rumors that she had more plastic surgery, this time on her chest. It’s something she has said she wanted to get done, but did she do it? It really looks as though Larissa finally got her wish.

Check out this still photo taken from her recent video and you’ll notice that her “girls” are definitely looking more vibrant than usual.

Why is Larissa waiting to join OnlyFans?

Another clue that Larissa Lima likely did get her boob job is that she has teased about possibly joining OnlyFans. She still hasn’t done it, even though her boyfriend Eric Nichols has.

It really seems like OnlyFans is the next step for Larissa, who has been talking about how much money she already makes on Cameo.

Larissa has never been shy about her body and she loves to show it off. So why isn’t she there?

In this YouTube video, which reviews Eric Nichols’ OnlyFans, 90 Day Fiance blogger Hanekawa (known as High Functioning Millenial) talks about how Larissa has teased about possibly joining in September. Could that be because she is waiting to heal from surgery? Hmm…

Hanekawa also rated Eric’s OnlyFans account pretty positively, so if you’re wondering what Larissa’s man is working with, take a look at the review below.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.