Larissa Lima and Jess Caroline are close friends after 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Colt Johnson’s ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima has forged an unlikely friendship — she’s now gal pals with Colt’s newer Brazilian ex Jess Caroline.

Larissa and Colt were married on 90 Day Fiance, but the marriage fell apart only six months later. Between Colt’s uncomfortably close relationship with his mom and Larissa’s insistence that she was a queen and should be treated like one, the pair didn’t really stand a chance.

Both Larissa and Colt have moved on, Larissa with boyfriend Eric Nichols and Colt with Jess Caroline. Fans- and Colt’s mother Debbie– weren’t sure that Colt and Jess would last, and unfortunately, they turned out to be right.

Larissa and Jess bonded over Colt

It’s not every day that you see two women with the same ex turn out to be friends, but Larissa and Jess have managed to do it.

In a recent post to her Instagram stories, Larissa explained that she views her relationship with Jess as “one of the best things that happened to me this season.”

Larissa said that the friendship isn’t what TLC expected. “They hoped, we would argue and try to back-stab one another, but that never happened. Instead, we understood each other, with great respect.”

Larissa tagged Jess, who later added it to her own stories, implying that the feeling was mutual.

Larissa and Jess’ relationship on the show

We first saw Larissa and Jess interact when Larissa called Jess to “warn” her about Colt’s mother. The two didn’t seem to like each other all that much back then, but perhaps Jess’ disastrous visit with Debbie in Brazil helped her warm up to the idea of a friendship.

The two have also bonded over what they say is Colt’s habit of sharing “revenge porn.” Both women have accused Colt of sharing their private photos with his friends without their permission, and they’ve publicly supported each other throughout the ordeal.

Fans know through social media that Jess and Colt are no longer together, but we have yet to see the problems that led to their breakup. On the most recent episode of Happily Ever After?, the pair seemed to be getting along pretty well in Brazil with the exception of Jess’ fight with Debbie.

Whatever the reason for the split, it’s likely that fans will be able to watch it go down on the show. The season is young, so there’s still plenty of time for drama.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.