90 Day Fiance spoilers: Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline are already over, Brazilian beauty has a new boyfriend

Colt Johnson has found a new Brazilian babe after his tumultuous divorce from ex-wife Larisssa Lima but 90 Day Fiance spoilers prove that Jess Caroline, whom Happily Ever After? viewers formally met on Sunday night, has already moved on.

Last night during the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Colt introduced the world to Jess Caroline –an au pair who resides in Chicago on a work visa.

On the show, we saw the beginning of Colt and Jess’ blossoming relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, let’s hope you don’t get too invested in this pairing because it won’t last.

Colt and Jess are already over!

And in case you’re wondering about a reconciliation, that probably won’t happen either because Jess is already in a relationship with someone else.

Jess’ boyfriend posts photos of them on Instagram

The new guy in Caroline’s life is Brian Hanvey and he’s not shy about showing off his love for Jess on social media.

Read More Anfisa Nava graduates community college, reveals plan to further education

A few days ago, he posted a sweet photo of them together on his Instagram page in celebration of the Brazilian version of Valentine’s Day.

The post reads, “Happy Brazilian Valentine’s Day babe!💜I just learned today is ‘Dia Dos Namorados’ in Brazil.🌷 #diadosnamorados #amor #happy.”

Dia Dos Namorados is known as Lovers Day or Day of the Enamored in Jess’ native country. It is observed on June 12 and celebrated the same way as the traditional Valentine’s Day.

Brian tagged Jess in the post and she responded to the sweet gesture in the comment section, with “amor 💓 meu perfeito” which means “my perfect love” in Portuguese.

While Brian has other images of the two on Instagram, you won’t find any traces on him on Jess’ social media page– at least not yet.

Most likely she signed a non-disclosure agreement with TLC since she’s a cast member on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

If this is the case, she has to remain mum about her relationship status until the season ends and the reunion episodes air.

Jess’ boyfriend does not have contractual obligations to TLC, but he does have ties to another TLC cast member.

Brian has a connection to Larissa Lima

Brian is a singer/producer with ties to Colt’s ex-wive, Larissa Lima.

He has a few group photos with Lima on Instagram and in 2019 the mom-of-two even starred in the music video for his debut single, If I Scream In My Sleep.

Lima did not play Brian’s love interest, and as far as we know there was never a romantic connection between them.

It seems they simply share mutual friends, but oh, what a small world we live in.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.