Larissa Dos Santos Lima is back in Las Vegas after 90 Day Fiance — What has she been up to?

90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima was spotted back in Las Vegas recently.

She seems to have followed the bread crumbs back to where it all began for her when she first came to the United States to marry Colt Johnson.

Larissa is making a move

Even though her marriage may not have worked out, her relationship with Sin City still seems to be intact. The Brazillian bombshell was first spotted posing inside the Wynn Hotel with her luggage.

As the TLC personality stood by the escalator in her Chanel flip-flops, fans could see an empty hotel below her.

She captioned her picture by writing, “Morning Vegas 👀🇺🇸🇧🇷.”

Larissa hated Colorado

Fans of Larissa were well aware that she was not a fan of her new life in Colorado Springs as she often posted that while being in nature was great, she wasn’t happy with being so remote.

Since the start of her trip, Larissa has been posting snaps by the pool where she flaunted her curves in a blue bikini. The mother of two also decided to go on a bit of a shopping spree and took a photo outside the Gucci shop in a lime green outfit.

Lastly, she posed happily with two Las Vegas showgirls while walking on the stip. Their feather headpieces blew in the wind as the 90 Day Fiance star smiled gingerly.

Is Larissa really moving to Las Vegas?

Naturally, fans were curious to learn if Larissa would be making a move back to the desert.

In a post that featured the star once again sitting by the pool, she wrote, “Moving back next couple weeks or month so 🇧🇷🇺🇸😁.”

If the aspiring model were to move back to Las Vegas, the odds are good that she would run into her ex-husband, Colt, and his new wife, Vanessa Guerra. Though it doesn’t look like it would be such a big deal as Larissa is often complemented by her former mother-in-law, Debbie Johnson.

Larissa even gave a shout-out to Colt once he announced that he had remarried. For all viewers know, the former couple may be willing to meet up to chat about old times, though we doubt it.

Since leaving the popular franchise, Larissa has tried her hand at Only Fans and came in third in the Maxim Cover Girl contest this year.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.