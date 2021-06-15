90 Day Fiance: Larissa tagged Debbie in a post related to one of their famous fights

Larissa and Debbie were enemies for a long time, and possibly could be still, since Larissa tagged Debbie in a post relating to one of their biggest fights. Pic credit: TLC

Debbie and Larissa’s big points of contention on 90 Day Fiance were over Debbie’s old slot machine in the dining room of her house with Colt that Larissa wanted to get rid of. In one of Larissa’s latest Instagram story posts in Las Vegas, she tagged Debbie in a panned video of slot machines.

After fighting so much when she was married to Colt and after taking part in the Tell Alls, the two were enemies for a long time.

It seems like Larissa has come around recently since Colt announced his engagement to Vanessa. Larissa congratulated him on her story, which even mentioned Debbie, and she commented on Colt’s post.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Viewers know that Larissa’s temper could be set off at any moment by anything, so it’s possible that she could be stirring the pot by tagging Debbie. Or she could have tagged Debbie because she thought it was funny to bring up that fight after so much time has passed.

Larissa brought up her and Debbie’s old fight by tagging Debbie in her post

The initial fight between Larissa and Debbie started when Larissa first arrived and said the slot machine in Debbie’s dining room had to go within 10 minutes of meeting her after Debbie said she could do some decorating. The slot machine had sentimental value to Debbie, but it angered Larissa that she wouldn’t remove it.

The slot machine was brought up on another occasion when Larissa was mad and still living in the house.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

These fights took place in 2018, and with Larissa’s change of heart with Colt, she and Debbie may be on good terms now, in which case Larissa tagging Debbie in a post featuring slot machines was done jokingly.

Larissa tagging Debbie in a post related to their past fight could have been done jokingly or as a way to make to her mad. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa is no longer on 90 Day Fiance but still in the spotlight

Larissa may have been fired from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but she still commands attention within the 90 Day fiance fan community for her outrageous nature and controversial decisions.

Larissa’s many plastic surgeries in a short amount of time, her perceived abandonment of her kids in Brazil, and her volatile behavior on the show, including three domestic violence charges, have made Larissa one of the most talked-about cast members from the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.