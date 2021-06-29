Larissa Dos Santos Lima is hotter than ever after getting fired from 90 Day Fiance

Larissa Dos Santos Lima flaunting her body at the pool. Pic credit: TLC

Most of the female reality stars love showing off their natural or enhanced beauty. Former 90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is no exception to this rule. The Brazilian is known for her over-the-top photo shoots that leave little to the imagination.

Larissa loves showing off her body

Larissa seemed to get her start thanks to her OnlyFans account taking off. The mother of two has posted multiple pictures of herself posing sensually. She started with some cute outfits, such as a snow bunny outfit in Colorado or even posing on her ex-husband Colt Johnson’s steps.

But now she has really stepped up her game since returning to Sin City. The reality star has been seen around Las Vegas posing with showgirls and sipping cocktails by the craps table.

Larissa is baring it all for the camera

The former 90 Day Fiance fan favorite just posted a shocking new photo courtesy of a popular 90 Day Fiance fanpage. Larissa posed in a provocative position in the snap as she showed off her new body thanks to her breast augmentation, liposuction, and Brazilian butt lift.

The brunette showed off her new curves and pelvis tattoos, which look like flowers. She wore a very skimpy gold outfit that dazzled followers and the camera.

On Larissa’s original post, even her former mother-in-law, Debbie Johnson, commented saying, “absolutely gorgeous” followed by several emojis. Anfisa Nava also commented with a smile and fire emojis.

Larissa Lima is an aspiring model

Since saying goodbye to the TLC show, Larissa had been trying to win the Maxim Cover Girl contest. Sadly, the aspiring model came in third in her group in this year’s contest.

In her biography, she wrote, “Made in Brazil, I’m a former reality TV star and a huge fan of Maxim. I love to show my skin and there is no place I’d rather do it than.”

Debbie Johnson shares her comment. Pic credit @Larissadossantoslima/Instagram

If she had won, she could have pocketed $25,000 and given her a chance to shoot with photographer Gilles Bensimon. Even though she did not win this year, fans are optimistic they will see her trying again in 2022.

Larissa posing for Maxim. Pic Credit: Maxim

Larissa’s long-term goals are unclear, but she is always up for more plastic surgery. She has stated in the past that she would like to be able to help other immigrants who were in the same position that she was.

One thing is more sure; whatever she does, Larissa will surely keep followers up to date on her social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.