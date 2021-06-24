Larissa Lima says she’s moving from Colorado Springs and explains her communication with ICE

Larissa revealed during an Instagram Q&A that she will be moving away from Colorado Springs and also revealed her communications with ICE about moving. Pic credit: TLC

In an Instagram Q&A, 90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Lima answered whether she was going to move out of Colorado Springs, where she moved to with her ex-fiance Eric Nichols. Larissa said that she is planning her move but did not say when or where to, and explained that she has to let ICE know where she goes.

Larissa’s past with her ex-husband Colt Johnson put her in hot water with immigration, and she has since had a few run-ins with them.

It appears that Larissa is no longer with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Eric, who appeared on Happily Ever After? with her, and that breakup could have sparked her decision to move. She originally moved to Eric’s hometown of Colorado Springs last year, but their relationship has been tumultuous.

Larissa desires to stay in America but move out of Colorado, stay out of trouble, and work things out with immigration, even though she has two children back in Brazil.

Larissa explained her situation with moving out of Colorado

Larissa often does Q&As on her Instagram stories with her followers, and one of the questions she got was, “Are you leaving Colorado Springs?”

Larissa answered by saying, “I am going to move in one month or so, but I’m not going to announce the day or the time. I learned with my past experience, so I need to have a meeting with ICE, communicate my new address, everything. So it is going to take a little bit of time, but yes.”

From her response, it seems like Larissa may not have gone about moving the right way before when it comes to informing ICE of her movements.

Larissa has been busy since 90 Day Fiance

Larissa just came back home from her vacation in Las Vegas, where she attended pool parties, shopped, and met many fans on the street.

Larissa has been very involved with her OnlyFans career since appearing on 90 Day Fiance, and she is focused on coming out with spicy content. Larissa has also been very interested in getting different cosmetic surgery procedures and usually talks about the things she has done.

Her relationship status is always murky because of her relationships with Colt and Eric.

