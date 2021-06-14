Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance fans notice Larissa is missing a belly button


Larissa Lima
Larissa Lima has had many plastic surgeries and fans are wondering what happened to her belly button amid the cosmetic enhancements. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans were shocked to see in one of Larissa Lima’s latest photos in a bathing suit that she doesn’t appear to have a belly button anymore.

Larissa underwent high-definition liposuction, which tightens skin and optimizes fat removal. Larissa also had liposuction done to her abdomen before and actually had a correction to her belly button.

90 Day Fiance critics had many theories as to why her belly button is now missing, including that she had a tummy tuck or that she had ab implants. The mystery remains regarding what actually caused her belly button to disappear essentially. Still, most people think it is related to some kind of plastic surgery that she had.

Larissa’s belly button is missing and fans are freaking out

Larissa’s photo in a pink bikini that says “Barbie” was reposted on a 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daywdfbitch, with the caption, “Ok now where’s her bellybutton, if y’all find it let me know.”

In the picture, it appears that Larissa’s belly button has been completely smoothed over and doesn’t exist anymore apart from a small line where it was.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rose clara (@90daywdfbitch)

Many followers commented their opinions on her missing belly button and her appearance in general. The idea that she no longer has a belly button freaked a lot of people out.

Some commented in disbelief while others dug in to how unnatural her stomach looks now.

A few people speculated on the work she must have had done to achieve abs like that and to lose her belly button.

IG comments about Larissa
90 Day Fiance fans and critics of Larissa gave their opinions on her missing belly button. Pic credit: @90daywdfbitch/Instagram

Larissa has been living it up on a vacation in Las Vegas

Larissa has been posting up a storm since arriving in Las Vegas for vacation. She has taken many pictures and videos with fans that recognize her from 90 Day Fiance.

She has also been busy partying. Larissa posted selfie videos at different famous pool parties in Vegas.

She also posted her fair share of designer shopping videos and pics of her designer outfits.

Larissa may not be a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise anymore, but she is definitely still in the spotlight for her big personality and personal drama.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

