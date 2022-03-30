Lamar Odom wishes he had protected Khloe Kardashian the way Will Smith protects Jada Pinkett Smith 

Lamar Odom wishes her protected Khloe Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Featureflash

Although Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2016, the former NBA player mentions her a lot.

Lamar spoke extensively about Khloe on the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother, where he was a contestant.

Lamar claims he wishes he could have protected Khloe as Will did to Jada in his latest revelation. Lamar is referencing Will Smith’s outburst at the 94th Academy awards. Will Smith walked on stage and smacked comedian Chris Rock after a joke about Jada.

Lamar shared his feelings with fans on Instagram. He takes an understanding viewpoint of Will’s motivations for assaulting Chris Rock.

Lamar seemed to show admiration for how Will behaved at the Academy Awards.

Page Six reports Lamar expressed his desires on Instagram and said, “Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married.”

Lamar continued that he does not promote violence and said, “He loves his wife. “I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins.”

Finally, Lamar discussed the social roles of husbands and wrote, “I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking a side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock.”

Now we know where Lamar stands in the Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle.

Lamar Odom has expressed regrets about Khloe Kardashian over the years

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married from 2009-to 2016. The two had an E! Reality spinoff of Keeping Up With The Kardashians called Khloe & Lamar. KhloMar had a tumultuous relationship with many secrets. Infidelity allegations and drug use rumors came to light at the end of the marriage. Lamar famously overdosed at a Nevada brothel, and Khloe rushed to be by his side.

Years after the chaotic relationship, Lamar has expressed regrets, while Khloe has moved on to NBA player Tristan Thompson.

In an interview with The Morning Hustle radio show, Lamar regretted cheating on Khloe in the first place. He said, “I would probably say it was the first time I decided to cheat on Khloe. I would rewind that back and take those things back and never let that happen,” he stated.

Khloe has expressed well wishes to Lamar but not a desire to reunite.