Kylie Jenner shows off new baby bump pic as she reflects on the ‘many blessings’ and ‘heartaches’ of past year

Kylie Jenner is back on Instagram after months of absence after the Astroworld tragedy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kylie Jenner seems to be hitting back at speculation that she has already given birth with a new Instagram post where she reflects back on all that happened in 2021, good and bad, as she looks forward to a new year.

In her return to Instagram, Kylie has limited comments, clearly trying to avoid much of the negativity that has followed the Astroworld tragedy that took 10 lives. And it looks like she might be trying to quiet the rumors that she may have already given birth.

Kylie Jenner shows off bare, pregnant belly

In the photo, which was shared both to her Instagram page and her stories, Kylie Jenner is sporting a round belly as she nears her due date with her second child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still hasn’t shared with her followers if she and Travis Scott are expecting a boy or a girl, but, unlike her last pregnancy, at least she told the world about it before her new baby is born.

Fans of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul likely remember when her daughter Stormi was born – it was a huge surprise. After months of pregnancy rumors, Kylie and Travis only confirmed the news after their daughter was born.

In the caption of her latest photo, Kylie wrote, “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

This post is only the second for Kylie in the last eight weeks with the first being a picture of her mom, Kris Jenner, to promote the Christmas single she made with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

Previously, comments on her posts weren’t restricted and when the photo of Kris was shared, comments poured in quickly, with many still taking aim at Kylie Jenner about Travis Scott and Astroworld.

Travis has also returned to Instagram, sharing two posts over the last day, leaving his comments section wide open.

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump pic comes after rumors she has given birth

It seems that Kylie Jenner may have shared her latest baby bump photo as a way to stop the rumors that she’s already given birth.

While she remained silent on social media, her fans have been busy looking for clues that baby number two may have already arrived. After all, her due date has been speculated to be sometime in January, which means a December birth would be possible, if not likely.

Many thought that a baby bottle spotted in the background of one of Travis Barker’s Christmas photos may have given it all away. Soon after, photos of Kylie Jenner’s fresh manicure sparked debate. Some felt that was a clue due to the much shorter length than she usually prefers.

It’s still not clear when Kylie will deliver or if that has already happened. She has always kept her baby updates to a minimum and preferred leaving fans wondering. But if she hasn’t given birth yet, surely we’ll be hearing big baby news from the Kylie Jenner camp in the coming weeks.