Kylie Jenner fans point out another clue that she may have given birth to her second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s fans are anxiously waiting to hear baby news as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul is deep into her second pregnancy. But her fanbase isn’t sitting still as they wait to hear about Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child. Instead, they are looking for any and all clues that may prove that the newest Kar-Jenner has arrived.

We aren’t getting any clues from Kylie herself, as she’s been nearly silent on social media in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people died after a crowd rushed the stage during Travis’s performance. She has only returned to promote her mom, Kris Jenner’s, Christmas single.

Just days ago, eagle-eyed Kardashian fans thought maybe a photo shared by Travis Barker held a clue about Kylie Jenner’s second child after fans pointed out a pink baby bottle with what looked to be milk in it sitting in the background. There’s no one else with a baby who would use a bottle like that in the family right now.

And now, a new post by a prominent nail tech may be another clue that Kylie has either had her baby or that she will very soon.

Is this the latest Kylie Jenner baby clue?

Los Angeles-based nail artist to the celebs Lisa Kon shared a photo of a new nail set she did for Kylie Jenner and it’s not hard to see why some might think this is a clue that Kylie has given birth.

In the photo, Kylie sports a gorgeous set of short, French-manicured set of nails that are much shorter than what she usually wears. Moms will understand why she might opt for a much shorter set if dealing with a newborn, as it can be hard to change diapers or just deal with a new baby in general with nails that are extremely long.

In the caption, Lisa wrote, “@kyliejenner chose a classic French manicure to celebrate the New Year✨

This time I used nude base color #lkbuildergel07 and classic white #lk025 from the Lisa Kon collection. Classic French and all new gen French designs are the main trend in the manicure of 2022.”

Pic credit: @Lisa_Kon_/Instagram

As seen in the photo below, shared by Kylie Jenner, she clearly does enjoy the look of a French manicure, but she usually keeps them much longer, even in that style.

Despite Kylie’s reasons for getting a short manicure, don’t be surprised if the Kar-Jenner trendsetter sets a new (or rather, returning) trend of shorter, more natural-looking nails.

Kylie Jenner usually sports much longer nails. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

What we know about Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancy back in September and already, she was very visibly pregnant. Though the baby’s due date was kept secret, there were plenty of clues about when Kylie and Travis would welcome their new bundle of joy and many sites are speculating that she is due in early January.

That would make sense if Kylie did, indeed, give birth in December, because that would mean their baby wouldn’t really be that early.

The new baby’s gender was also kept a secret and while some thought that she might be expecting a boy based on her previous nail color and other themes from photos that were shared, the latest clue, a pink baby bottle in a Travis Barker photo may point to baby number two also being a girl.

One thing is for sure though, and that’s that Kylie and Travis are very much back together. Khloe Kardashian confirmed that earlier this month and various other reports have claimed that the on-again, off-again couple was closer than ever after the Astroworld tragedy and have spent all their time together lately as Kylie prepares to give birth again.

Don’t be too surprised to hear about a Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott engagement. That’s another rumor that has been circulating after she was spotted with a ring on that finger in recent months. But, like many other aspects of their lives, that’s also not something that either Kylie or Travis has commented on or made an announcement about.