The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards showed off her gym gains ahead of the Easter holiday.

Kyle has been hitting the gym lately, and her new small frame is proof she’s doing something right.

The brunette beauty revealed her new look earlier this year with a super-toned gym selfie.

This week, Kyle did it again as she opted for a mirror selfie while sporting greyish/black workout pants, a white sports bra, and sneakers.

Kyle’s gym attire highlighted her taut tummy and toned arms, with her hair pulled back in a baseball cap to focus on her killer new physique.

The Instagram Story featured music from Taylor Swift as Kyle had the song …Ready For It? playing.

Kyle Richards shows off her fit frame in the gym. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Although some Real Housewives stars, like Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania, have owned up to using Ozempic for weight loss, Kyle has insisted she’s been putting in the hard work for her new look.

Kyle Richards denies Ozempic rumors amid weight loss

In February, Kyle stunned in a pink dress for her RHOBH costar Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday. Kyle shared an IG post that seemed to fuel the fire to the rumors she was on Ozempic.

At the time, Kyle alluded to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga getting the rumor mill buzzing. Melissa has stuck to her guns that she never said Kyle was on the drug used for diabetes.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle has denied she used Ozempic. In fact, Kyle has shared that her weight loss has to do with giving up alcohol and putting more time in at the gym.

Along with rocking short tight dresses to show off her fit figure, Kyle’s tiny frame was also noticeable when she filmed scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 with her sister Kim Richards.

The RHOBH alum is one of a couple of familiar faces set to return to the show next season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 filming news

Filming for RHOBH Season 13 has been in full swing for several weeks now. Kyle recently looked fabulous in a tight orange dress as she teased drama’s coming for the ladies of Beverly Hills.

Kyle didn’t give any details away, but the return of alums may be the reason. Denise Richards was spotted filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as was Camille Grammer Meyer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was also spotted hanging out with the RHOBH cast, and cameras were rolling on that too.

It will be a while before fans see Kyle Richards and her dramatic weight loss on the small screen. With filming still underway, Season 13 likely won’t happen until later this year or early next year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.