Is Cynthia Bailey joining RHOBH? Here’s what we know

Could another Housewives crossover be in the works?

That’s what some thought following Cynthia Bailey popping up at a party Kyle Richards hosted over the weekend.

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star walked away from the Bravo show to pursue an acting career, but she was spotted filming with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

There has been speculation she might pop up in Beverly Hills since she relocated there last year, but is she actually joining the show?

If Cynthia chose to join the cast, she would be the second Housewife from another city to move to another city and join the show. Taylor Armstrong was the first to make the move when she signed on to The Real Housewives of Orange County for the upcoming season after being a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the earlier seasons.

Here’s what we know about Cynthia’s appearance at Kyle’s party.

Is Cynthia signing on for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

The short answer is no — at least not yet.

She did appear at the party hosted by Kyle Richards over the weekend and was Sutton Stracke’s guest. She was not there specifically because of filming, but she will likely be on camera when that episode airs.

According to Entertainment Tonight, nothing has been made official, but she might appear throughout the season as a guest.

The source told the publication, “She might be popping in and out as a guest in the upcoming season. Nothing is official and right now it’s casual. Cynthia’s focus is still her acting career.”

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will feature plenty of familiar faces

Cynthia Bailey isn’t the only familiar face Bravo fans will see during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kim Richards was spotted filming with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsely recently. She has been off and on with the show, but it doesn’t look like she is ready to commit to a diamond again. Some of the moments between her and Kyle from earlier seasons were some of the best and most raw.

There’s also been talk about Denise Richards returning with Lisa Rinna out of the picture. Lisa announced her departure following the Season 12 ending and the feud she ignited between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Denise and Camille Grammer were also at the party over the weekend. There is much to look forward to, mainly because Lisa’s exit allows more former Housewives to feel comfortable filming again.

Be sure to tune in when Cynthia Bailey makes her debut!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.