RHONJ: Melissa Gorga denies saying Kyle Richards was on Ozempic

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has denied saying that RHOBH star Kyle Richards was on Ozempic amid her recent weight loss.

Melissa’s no stranger to Real Housewives feuds, having been embroiled in one with her husband, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice for years.

Season 13 of RHONJ ended with some major drama family that drew a line in the sand with Melissa and Joe deciding not to attend Teresa’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Now Melissa has found herself in the middle of the rumor that Kyle used Ozempic to lose weight.

The RHONJ star used Instagram Stories to set the record straight earlier today and deny she had anything to with the starting the Kyle rumors.

“What’s happening in the press?!! Guys! Don’t believe the BS. I Never said [Kyle Richards] was on Ozempic! I said she looks so amazing that I thought she was!! But she has totally confirmed that she’s not! The girl is working for it,” Melissa wrote.

She revealed that things are all good between her and Kyle by stating, “Give the lady some credit! We are laughing at all this! We are good.”

Melissa has set the records straight, but her words don’t exactly align with what Kyle said over the weekend.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards calls out Melissa Gorga

Kyle shared an Instagram post of her rocking a pink dress as she got dressed to kill amid the Los Angeles rain, later revealing it was to celebrate Crystal Kung Minkoff’s birthday.

The comments section was filled with replies commenting on Kyle’s new slimmer physique. One user took the opportunity to tell Kyle her “Ozempic body” looked great but that she also needed just to own up to using the drug because her “fellow housewives” had already spilled the beans.

In the middle of several responses, Kyle was spotted with a reply, and she named Melissa as the culprit.

“@deniselowe6 this is not true. MY fellow Housewives never said such a thing. Another Housewife from a different franchise aka Melissa stated she assumed I was but then texted an apology to me,” Kyle expressed.

What started the Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards Ozempic drama?

A few weeks ago, Melissa was on said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live last month, where Kyle and her weight loss came up. Melissa admitted she thought that Kyle’s body transformation might have been from her being on “that stuff,” referring to Ozempic.

The drug is an insulin for those with Type 2 Diabetes to help lower blood sugar. One of the side effects is weight loss.

Kyle, for her part, has denied using Ozempic or any other drug to achieve her new figure, insisting she put in the hard work while also cutting out sugar, carbs, and alcohol.

Despite all the different revelations, Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards both claim things are all good between them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.