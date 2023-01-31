Kyle Richards is making it clear that her toned body is a result of hard work despite the recent rumors about taking a weight loss drug to lose weight.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just posted a gym selfie, and that photo was just as impressive as her previous bikini photo that caused all that controversy.

A photo posted on her Instagram Story showed Kyle in a gray workout top with long sleeves—pulled up, with her abs taking the spotlight.

She also wore black leggings and sneakers as she raised one leg on a stability ball to pose for the photo. Kyle also had a towel slung around her neck and one hand on her head in the mirror selfie.

Meanwhile, she tagged her gym in the post, and her hashtag revealed her goals for 2023 “IWANTABS2023.”

The Bravo Housewives is not letting the critics get the best of her after rumors emerged recently that she cut corners to drop the extra pounds.

Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Kyle Richards denies using the weight loss drug Ozempic

A few days ago, Kyle posted a steamy bikini photo snapped while in her closet– that garnered a lot of attention for her slimmed-down figure.

However, while many applauded the 54-year-old for her fit body, some naysayers in the mix accused her of using the controversial diabetic drug Ozempic to lose weight.

Kyle quickly shut down the rumors by stating that her thinner frame resulted from diet and exercise, including cutting out carbs, sugar, and alcohol.

Her recent gym selfie is also proof that she’s doing things the old fashion way to keep the weight off after gaining some extra pounds over the summer.

The OG is happy with the result of her hard work, and she posted another bikini photo on Instagram last week that showed her lounging poolside in a black two-piece.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards promotes Lays

One thing that Kyle may have found difficult to cut out of her diet is Lays potato chips because back in October of 2022, she partnered with the company. They created a promo for BravoCon, and the RHOBH star raved about the popular snack in an Instagram post.

Lays and the OG debuted a new recipe, Kyle’s Party Splits, an ode to Kyle’s propensity for doing the splits at least once per season at one event or another.

She posted a photo of the Lays chips, complete with fancy toppings that made for a scrumptious treat.

“No matter what happens at a party – no party trick lightens the mood like my splits,” wrote Kyle in her caption. “So @lays is bringing this dish called ‘Kyle’s Party Splits’ inspired by yours truly to #BravoCon! #StayGolden #Lays_Partner.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.