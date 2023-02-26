The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards teased that rain wouldn’t prevent her from having a fun night out.

The weather in Los Angeles has been crazy recently; it even snowed at one point.

Kyle didn’t let the weather get her do; shehe put fashionista style to good use as she celebrated one of her RHOBH costars.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to show her fashion A-game was on point in a tight and bright pink minidress that hit Kyle mid-thigh.

Kyle’s dress had a leather loot and gathered in the middle with a lot of sparkles. She completed her look with open-toed shoes, a small handbag, and her hair was messy in n off-to-the-side style.

The first photo featured Kyle standing on some steps with a serious look on her face revealing her entire ensemble. A second pic was of Kyle close up with a grin on her face.

“A little rain isn’t going to stop me ☔️,” was the caption on the IG post that also tagged the dress as Alex Perry, her hair stylist Angel and her makeup artist Karina Morales.

Kyle had a good reason for dressing to kill and venturing out in the rainy weather, a RHOBH party.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast celebrate Crystal Kung Minkoff’s birthday

Kyle and the rest of her RHOBH costars got together to party in honor of Crystal Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday the other day.

Using Instagram again, Kyle shared a series of photos of her posing with Crystal, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke at the shindig. There were also two photos of Kyle with her daughter Sophia Umansky.

“Sometimes we play nice 😜 Happy birthday @crystalkungminkoff,” Kyle captioned the IG post.

Thanks to an Instagram post that Crystal shared, thanking those who came to her birthday bash, it appears that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras were rolling, and the party will be featured in Season 13. Crystal shared pictures that featured a camera crew filming behind her.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that filming had officially begun for RHOBH Season 13. Dorit and Garcelle shared photos from a lunch held at Dorit’s house that seemed to have kicked off filming.

Kyle Richards partners with Ourself

When she’s not busy filming for reality television, Kyle focuses on building her brand and has developed various partnerships. One of those partnerships includes Kyle teaming up with Ourself Skincare.

The company prides itself on giving customers “clinical-level results, without the clinic.”

Kyle recently promoted the Ourself Lip Filler, which goes on like lipstick or lip gloss. She swears by the entire brand calling it “the future of skin care.”

“It gives you fuller, smoother, and more defined lips, without injections! The secret is Ourself’s Subtopical Plumping Technology™ that delivers hyaluronic acid to the layers of skin where it’s needed most.” Kyle wrote in part of her Instagram message along with the video. She also offered a discount code for those interested in trying the new products.

Kyle Richards looks fabulous in pink as she braved the rain for a party with her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars because they are back to filming after a long hiatus.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.