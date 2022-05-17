Kyle Richards says Lisa Vanderpump may be lying about PK text

Kyle Richards weighs in on Lisa Vanderpump’s claim she texted PK. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premiere opened up with Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion.

There have been discrepancies between who showed up for her and who didn’t.

Lisa Vanderpump claimed to have reached out to PK, even providing a screenshot on social media to prove that she did reach out and received no response in return.

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna all showed up at Dorit’s home early in the morning following the home invasion. Now, the OG is weighing in on whether she believes her former BFF Lisa Vanderpump or her current BFF Dorit Kemsley.

What did Kyle Richards say about Lisa Vanderpump’s text to PK?

During the Bravo upfronts, Page Six spoke exclusively to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG.

When asked whether she believes Lisa Vanderpump sent PK the text, Kyle Richards didn’t hold back.

She said, “Let me say, she’s very crafty, so I don’t know. I mean, who am I inclined to believe? Obviously Dorit and PK.”

Continuing, “We’re not sure how Lisa can show a text that none of them can show on their phone, so we don’t know.”

This all stems from when Lisa Vanderpump tweeted, “Setting record straight… Of course I reached out to PK! And yes …after accident not a word…from any of them …but that’s ok,I had pillars of support..”

The accident Lisa is referring to was when she fell off her horse and broke her leg.

Why did Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley have a falling out?

It’s been a few years since Lisa Vanderpump was a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her last season on the show wasn’t ideal for her.

RHOBH viewers will remember “puppy gate,” which tore the friend group apart. That season, Lisa Vanderpump didn’t even show up for the reunion.

The show has gone on without her, but they continue to mention Lisa at every turn. She has continued her relationship with Bravo, including running her Vanderpump Rules spinoff.

PK revealed he had not received the text from Lisa, posting on Instagram, “I have bought in London’s best team to help me locate the text that LVP apparently sent …. Will keep you all informed of their progress #rhobh”

Whether Lisa Vanderpump sent the text remains unknown. Only she and PK know the truth, and the rest weighing in, including Kyle Richards, are all basing their comments on opinions.