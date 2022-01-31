Lisa Vanderpump taken by ambulance after fall from horse, RHOBH alum broke leg in two places

Former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump has been hospitalized after an accident while riding a horse on January 30. She reportedly broke her leg in two places, and also suffered bruising on her back. She was rushed to the hospital via ambulance from The Paddock in the Los Feliz section of Los Angeles.

Vanderpump will undergo surgery on her injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Her husband, Ken Todd, followed behind and joined Lisa at the hospital.

The former RHOBH star has had a rough start to the new year, as the accident happened just weeks after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Riding is a ‘constant joy’ in Vanderpump’s life

An eyewitness told TMZ that her body flew over the front of the horse and she landed directly on her back. The horse, named Prince Tardon, was one she had been riding for six years.

Lisa’s publicist Phil Lobel said, “She has owned and ridden horses her entire life and the producers gave her a tour of the stables at the show, and introduced her to Tardon, a horse they were about to retire”. He also reports that Prince Tardon “even understands Lisa’s commands in French,” adding, “It’s a mutual admiration.”

Lobel also shared, “I wish her a speedy recovery so the two can ride again soon”. Lisa has not yet commented on her accident.

Vanderpump’s love of horses was shown many times during her years on television. She has been shown riding with co-stars Teddi Mellencamp and Ariana Madix, and also purchased a miniature horse for husband Ken’s birthday.

Lisa has always had a love for animals, and started the Vanderpump Dog Foundation

During her twelve years on Bravo, Vanderpump used her public platform to show her love and commitment to helping all animals. She rescued many dogs, raised money, started her foundation, and opened a dog rescue center in West Hollywood. The team at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation has made several mission trips to China to expose the torture that occurs during the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival, and the documentary ‘The Road to Yulin’ chronicled their work.

At her estate in Beverly Hills, Villa Rosa, Lisa and Todd own two miniature horses, Diamond and Rose; two swans, Hanky and Panky; and nearly ten dogs.

Even though Lisa has left RHOBH, she can still be seen on Vandepump Rules on Bravo and Vanderpump Dogs on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.