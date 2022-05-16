Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke spar on social media as RHOBH drama spills over

Lisa Rinna isn’t here for Sutton Stracke’s shade. Pic credit: Bravo

Don’t come for Erika Jayne if you don’t want Lisa Rinna to come for you.

That’s the lesson The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke is learning.

The drama from RHOBH is spilling over onto social media, and it’s Lisa versus Sutton this time.

Lisa Rinna comes for Sutton Stracke after she shades Erika Jayne

Sutton Stracke isn’t holding anything back during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She commented on not needing a man with money because she has her own and then threw in the “unlike Erika” jab.

Lisa Rinna wasn’t here for that at all, and she took to social media to call out her friend.

The exchange happened on therealityrundown’s page on Instagram.

Lisa wrote, “Oh yeah that’s right Sutton worked her a** off to have the money she has. 😂 I guess it takes a Golddigger to know one. She’s rich honey she’s RICHHHHH!!!!!! Cuz of her ex husband. 🥰😍😘and hey- more power to her -however you get your cash just own it baby. 😂😂😂🤷🏻‍♀️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”

Sutton was quick to respond, “@lisarinna now Lisa. You know that I’ve known my ex since we were kids. Don’t be doin this.”

Pic credit: @therealityrundown/Instagram

And Lisa clapped back with, “@suttonstracke So if he stopped paying you monthly- what then? You’d be in the same spot as Erika. 🤷🏻‍♀️ 😘 Don’t be startin something you can’t win.🏆”

Pic credit: @therealityrundown/Instagram

Is Sutton Stracke the new RHOBH villain?

It’s becoming clear that Sutton Stracke isn’t backing down this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She commented on Erika Jayne and her dating life, but she also brushed off Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion while speaking with Kyle Richards during the Season 12 premiere.

In the Season 12 trailer, viewers saw Sutton and Diana Jenkins getting into an argument, to which Diana responded about needing a new villain. Garcelle Beauvais also warned Sutton about her new “friend,” which leads to speculation that the southern blonde may be in over her head this time around.

Lisa Rinna was the one who introduced Sutton to the group of women, and now she’s going after her. This is a pattern, though. Lisa did the same with Denise Richards and Garcelle Beauvais when they joined the show. She successfully ran off Denise, but Garcelle and Sutton have stuck around.

Will these women repair their friendship, or is it over for good?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.