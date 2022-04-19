Lisa Rinna dances braless ‘in honor of Harry’ at Coachella

Lisa Rinna is dancing braless on Instagram. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is living her best life as she dances braless on social media.

Her dance videos have garnered millions of views, and she continues to upload them to keep her followers entertained.

The haters don’t phase Lisa, and going braless is just the tip of the iceberg. She is all in with whatever she does, including dancing for her Instagram followers.

Lisa Rinna dances braless to Harry Styles song

On Instagram, Lisa Rinna wore bright sweatpants with a gray tank top as she danced. The Days of our Lives star also had a bucket hat covering up her signature hairstyle.

It was clear immediately the RHOBH star was braless, as the gray tank top was nearly see-through.

She wrote, “In honor of Harry @ Coachella 😀”

The comment section was filled with a mix of those who love Lisa Rinna and those stunned by her choice of top to dance in.

One commenter wrote, “Wow your top is totally see through 😳”

Another joked about “#freethenip,” and one more said, “Nice twins Lisa! Too too cute ☺️”

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Lisa Rinna is back for Season 12 of RHOBH

Lisa Rinna is back to stir the pot for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s just three weeks until the season premiere, and after watching the trailer, it’s clear the drama is at an all-time high among the women.

Filming wasn’t easy for Lisa, as the death of her beloved mom, Lois, occurred during the season. She is shown breaking down in the trailer because she misses her mom. The ladies of RHOBH adored Lois, who made several cameos during Lisa’s time on the show.

She is right in the middle of the Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards drama, even egging it on as she sits down with the sisters. Lisa has been a champion for Erika Jayne amid her legal issues, and it seems the blonde had some issues with Kathy too.

Lisa Rinna is still going strong as a Beverly Hills Housewife despite all of that. She is living her best life, and sharing her dancing on social media is part of it. Some are more risque, like the braless one above, while others are just silly and fun.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.