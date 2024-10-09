Kyle Richards reveals she took a break from RHOBH Season 14 and almost quit the show

Soon, Kyle Richards and the rest of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies will be back on our screens.

Ahead of the new season, Kyle got real about a point during filming where she nearly gave up the reality TV show.

Us Weekly named Kyle the Reality Star of the Year, something, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, not too many reality TV fans were happy with.

Kyle was an open book with the outlet, speaking about the honor and giving an update on her life.

The last couple of years have been the worst for Kyle as she navigates her new normal after her marriage to Mauricio Umansky ended.

Kyle dished on that and dropped the bomb about how she took a break from the reality TV show while filming the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards took a filming break

In the teaser for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle threatens to quit the show she helped make a mega-hit.

Kyle was asked about that during her Us Weekly interview.

“I had a meltdown. My first in 14 years. I was like, I don’t think I can physically do this anymore. I walked off the set and didn’t shoot the next day. I was at my breaking point. I have so much on my plate, and some of the women just push,” she expressed.

It turns out that break helped Kyle finish filming the season and not walk away from the franchise.

“I needed that break. I think they saw [I was] really struggling and were reaching out to me. They actually helped me get through the rest of the season,” Kyle shared with the outlet.

Fans know that Kyle was on the fence about returning for another season as she dealt with her personal life imploding, which included speculation on her relationship with Morgan Wade.

News flash: Kyle does not consider herself single but does not elaborate on why. Perhaps more insight into that comes when RHOBH returns.

Will Mauricio Umansky be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14?

Although Mauricio was spotted filming with Paul “PK” Kemsley, fans are unsure how much he will be on screen now that he’s split from Kyle.

Their separation played out last season on RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills. Now that Mauricio’s Netflix show has been canceled, the hit Bravo show may be the only place for fans to see what’s happening with the exes.

Kyle admitted to Us Weekly that filming with Mauricio was hard for her but also revealed their scenes are very raw.

Since they do not live together, they were legitimately catching up with cameras rolling. Kyle didn’t share how much Mauricio would be on the show, only that he’s still a big part of her life and the Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.