Viewers slam Kyle Richards as ‘The most mediocre Housewife’ after she’s named Reality Star of the Year

Kyle Richards was recently named Reality Star of the Year, but some people are protesting that, calling her a “mediocre Housewife.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star snagged the cover of Us Weekly, the publication that honored her with the title.

The brunette beauty talked to the media outlet in the feature article and reasoned that she resonates with viewers because she’s always her “authentic self.”

However, some RHOBH viewers would beg to differ after her Season 13 performance, where she kept her split from Mauricio Umansky a secret during filming.

The couple shared the news after the season wrapped, but cameras returned and filmed the aftermath of their split.

Kyle also received criticism last season for her rumored romance with country singer Morgan Wade, but the 55-year-old continues to deny that they are anything more than friends.

Here’s why people are calling RHOBH’s Kyle Richards ‘the most mediocre housewife’

Kyle’s magazine cover was posted on X with the caption, “Kyle Richards named ‘Reality Star of the Year!’ by@usweekly! 💎 #RHOBH.”

The photo showed Kyle all glammed up, rocking fur and pink cleaning gloves while washing a teacup—a play on the title, “Kyle Comes Clean.”

RHOBH viewers had a lot to say about Kyle’s Reality TV Star of the Year title, and it wasn’t good.

“Kyle being the most mediocre housewife of all time mind you,” retorted a commenter.

“For that half-a**ed separation storyline and playing in our faces with that Morgan chick. Child please,” exclaimed someone else.

One X user said, “I smell bought and paid for. That’s that Kyle and Hilton money investment to help build her back up.”

Someone else reiterated the sentiment, adding, “She definitely paid for this or they did this for controversy lol.”

Another shady commenter wrote, “😳😳😳 So you have to be a whining, crying confused mess, that does nothing at all to win this award?”

Kyle has ‘mixed feelings’ about her Reality Star of the Year title

The Us Weekly cover girl talked about the coveted Reality Star of the Year title and admitted to having “mixed feelings” about the honor.

“Obviously, I appreciate it, and on the other, it’s like, things must be really wild and crazy for me to be on the cover,” reasoned the RHOBH star. “I don’t think you get named Reality Star of the Year without going through a lot of s**t.”

The OG shared her perspective when asked why she resonates with so many fans.

“I think people appreciate that I’m my authentic self, even if I upset [them] with my opinions or actions,” she said, “At the end of the day, I know I’m being myself.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.