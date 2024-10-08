Jennifer Tilly calls her RHOBH debut ‘dynamite,’ says ‘everybody stirred the pot’ on Season 14

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 will be here soon, and Jennifer Tilly has given a little tease to keep fans entertained until the premiere.

Jennifer has appeared on RHOBH before but has never played a prominent role.

In previous seasons, Jennifer popped in for a quick lunch or chat with her bestie, Sutton Stracke.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will see Jennifer in a friend role, interacting with more of the cast than ever before.

Jennifer knew the assignment, too, revealing that she gets down and dirty with the ladies regarding the drama.

When speaking with Us Weekly, Jennifer addressed her RHOBH debut and the Season 14 landscape the other night.

Jennifer Tilly calls her RHOBH debut ‘dynamite’

Over the weekend, Jennifer attended the launch of the Rebecca Vallance x Nicky Hilton Holiday Collection hosted by MyTheresa. The event took place at the Hilton home, with Kathy Hilton planning yet another don’t-miss party.

Us Weekly caught up with Jennifer at the event and asked her to tease her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she described as “dynamite.”

Jennifer went on to drop a hint about the season, declaring, “Everybody stirred the pot.” No, she didn’t exclude herself from that sentiment, praising the entire cast for bringing their A-game this season.

“There’s not a single person that sat out on the sidelines eating popcorn and going, ‘Wow, this is fabulous, this is such an interesting show. I’m glad I’m not in there,’” the Chucky star expressed to Us Weekly.

What else has Jennifer Tilly said about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Jennifer has spent years acting and facing many challenges in Hollywood. However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer admitted filming the hit reality TV show was the “most challenging thing” she’s ever done.

It was a dream for Jennifer to join the show, even though it was definitely a pivot in her career. Jennifer told Deadline that meeting Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and the rest of the cast was more exciting than when she met Elizabeth Taylor.

Sutton isn’t the only person in Jennifer’s corner on Season 14 of RHOBH. Jennifer, like Sutton, is also very close with Kathy Hilton.

In fact, the three of them spend time together. Kathy returns to the show again in a friend role, so we should see more of their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.