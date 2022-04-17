Kyle Richards hits back at Garcelle Beauvais for ‘not necessary’ comment about Kathy Hilton 

Kyle Richards hurt by Garcelle Beauvais’ Kathy Hilton comments. Pic credit: Bravo

Don’t talk about Kyle Richards’ family!

Kyle Richards hit back at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Garcelle Beauvais after Garcelle commented on Kyle’s relationship with Kathy.

Garcelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow.

Andy Cohen asked Garcelle about her relationship with Kathy Hilton and if she was closer with Kathy than Kyle. Garcelle responded that she was closer to Kathy.

Kyle did not appreciate Garcelle’s remarks; she said she experienced hurt feelings because of Garcelle’s answer to Andy’s question.

Kyle Richards unhappy with Garcelle over comments about Kathy

Garcelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, and she spilled some tea about RHOBH.

Host Andy Cohen asked Garcelle if she and Kathy were currently closer than Kyle and Kathy. Garcelle responded, “Absolutely,” to indicate that she and Kathy were closer. The response suggested that Kyle and Kathy had a falling out on the show.

Apparently, RHOBH star Kyle Richards was offended by Garcelle’s answer. Kyle took to Instagram to share her point of view.

Kyle wrote about her relationship with Kathy, “We are sisters. Blood. Family goes through stuff. They have known each other for 2 seasons on a reality show. Regardless, the comment was not necessary.” Kyle’s relationship with her sisters Kathy and Kim has been documented extensively on RHOBH.

The trailer for RHOBH Season 12 teased drama between Kyle, Kathy, and the other castmates. During the trailer, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi appeared upset with Kathy over alleged comments.

Viewers will have to tune in to learn the exact nature of Kathy’s alleged comments when the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres.

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais have clashed before

This incident is not the first example of tension between Kyle and Garcelle.

Garcelle accused Kyle of being dismissive and uninterested during her first season.

At the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 reunion, the stars appeared virtually to discuss the season. Kyle dropped a bombshell at the reunion and claimed that Garcelle bid for an item at a charity auction but never paid.

Kyle had not made these allegations public previously, and it left a bad taste in the mouth of many people, including Garcelle.

The two hashed out their issues in Season 11, and Garcelle explained to Kyle the racist undertones of her accusation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on May 11 on Bravo.