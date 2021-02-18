Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Did Kyle Richards shade Garcelle Beauvais with latest cast photo?


Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais may be feuding while filming.
Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais may be feuding while filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards insists that she didn’t mean to shade Garcelle Beauvais by uploading a photo that she wasn’t in.

Kyle recently uploaded a picture from filming the RHOBH girls trip to her Instagram.

She captured a selfie with Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, and Crystal Kung Minkoff but fans noticed that Garcelle was missing.

Garcelle recently implied that the RHOBH women have been acting shady towards her so fans assumed that this selfie was another diss aimed at Garcelle.

Kyle clarified to TooFab the reason why Garcelle wasn’t in her snap, and it wasn’t to be shady.

“It’s so ridiculous. No one was shading her,” she told the outlet. “She wasn’t there yet.”

“Like right now, I have two friends here. If there’s some missing, I’m not shading. They’re not here,” she continued. She wasn’t physically there to be in the photo. I don’t know why she made the shading comment because we’re having no issues, so I don’t know,” Kyle continued.

It’s worth noting that Garcelle never specifically addressed the Instagram photo as shady.

Garcelle teases drama among the RHOBH cast

Garcelle may have fallen victim to the curse of the sophomore season.

Across all the Real Housewives franchises, the women’s second seasons tend to fall extra hard on them. RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke, RHOD’s Kary Brittingham, and RHOBH’s own Denise Richards have all fallen victim to the curse.

It appears that Garcelle also may be facing the sophomore season slump. She explained that the women have been “coming for her” this season.

What to expect for RHOBH Season 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is approaching the tail-end of filming for Season 11.

So far viewers can expect two new Housewives, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Kathy Hilton is another one of Kyle’s relatives, and as Kim Richards did in the past, Kathy is reportedly unpacking plenty of family drama and sibling rivalry with Kyle.

Kyle was also spotted filming a peaceful lunch with Garcelle. Does this mean they’re friends now?

Additionally, viewers have been following Erika’s public and controversial divorce.

Reportedly, Erika plans on discussing the divorce on the show and doesn’t plan on holding back.

RHOBH had the highest ratings of all the Housewives series last year, and the women expect that the drama they filmed this season will help them keep that title.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

