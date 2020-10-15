Garcelle Beauvais ‘scared’ about return to RHOBH and says she is ‘sad’ about Denise Richards’ exit

Garcelle Beauvais is dishing about her return to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And after seeing how friend Denise Richards fared during her second season, she’s understandably a little nervous.

After joining the cast in Season 10, the actress had a somewhat easy time on show.

She had a few hiccups with Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke, but compared to friend Denise, the Haitian beauty’s stint on RHOBH can be described as relatively smooth.

However, as her sophomore season approaches, Garcelle confesses to be “scared.”

And if Richard’s sophomore year is anything to go by, she has every right to feel scared.

Garcelle says she’s “a little scared” about RHOBH return

During an video chat with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old confirmed that she was indeed returning to the 90210 for another season.

“I am returning to the Housewives, yes,” says Garcelle.

But she did admit to having certain feelings about it. “You know, you gotta be a little, a little brave. A little scared. A little ready. I mean, it’s all those things, and I say it with a laugh because I’m ready, but you’re never really.”

And let’s be honest, the mom-of-three has every reason to be nervous about taking another spin around the Beverly Hills block.

Look what happened to Denise Richards.

During her first stint on the show, the other ladies embraced her with open arms.

Then, the second year the Bold and the Beautiful actress had her world turned upside down after Brandi Glanville alleged that they had an affair.

To make matters worse, many of her castmates–including her friend of 20 years, Lisa Rinna–turned against her.

And speaking of Rinna, she has already warned Garcelle about the second season curse.

“That’s what I’m afraid of,” admits Garcelle. “So, here we go, you know? And I sorta got a warning from Ms. Rinna, so we’ll see. I’m ready though, bring it.”

Garcelle says she’s sad about Denise Richard’s exit

The Real co-host also shared her feelings about her friend Denise quitting the show.

And as you can imagine, she’s not too happy that Richards won’t be with her for the Season 11 of RHOBH.

“I’m sad about it,” Garcelle shares.

“I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise. I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I’m going to miss her, obviously. I’m going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.