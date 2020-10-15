Lisa Rinna announces Rinna Beauty’s partnership with The Trevor Project on National Coming Out Day

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has announced an important partnership between Rinna Beauty and The Trevor Project.

The big news arrives on National Coming Out Day with plenty of Lisa’s friends, fans, co-stars, and even other reality TV stars endorsing the partnership.

Rinna, age 57, has previously said her line of beauty products is 10 years in the making and that she wants it to feel “all-inclusive.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Rinna reveals big partnership on National Coming Out Day

Rinna Beauty is a line of beauty products based on Lisa Rinna’s famous pouty look, as seen on Real Housewives and in her various social media posts. She first teased the beauty line over a year ago on her Instagram Story, as reported by Bravo.

Now, that lineup of beauty items is finally about to see the light of day. Rinna has been promoting it on her social media over the past weeks, with various video clips and images.

On October 11, she also shared a major announcement with the reveal of the Rinna Beauty partnership with The Trevor Project. In her caption, Rinna recommended checking out her IG Stories for a link to a special guide called Coming Out: A Handbook for LBGTQ Young People. See the organization’s resources page here for that guide and other information.

Reality stars, others react to Rinna Beauty and Trevor Project partnership

The Trevor Project was originally founded in 1998 by the creators of the short film Trevor, which won an Academy Award. The national organization provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to those in the LGBTQ community, age 25 and under.

It’s a positive move for Rinna and her lineup of beauty products, with her IG post getting plenty of likes and comments. Several comments came from individuals associated with the Real Housewives shows on Bravo or other reality TV shows.

That included former RHOC cast member Heather Dubrow, who commented, “This is incredible!❤️”

Paul Kemsley, who is the husband of Lisa’s RHOBH friend and costar Dorit Kemsley, also commented, saying, “Strong message, Strong partner, Strong brand equals Billions …. 🔥”

India Ferrah, who competed on the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, thanked Rinna for the partnership, saying, “Thank you @lisarinna @lisarinna for supporting the LGBTQ community. #queen #icon 💖🙌👏”

Many IG users also thanked Rinna or showed their support for the partnership and beauty line.

“We just love you rinna! 💜 Thanks for fighting for people like me!!” one commenter said.

“Good luck Lisa!! I know that you will be successful because you’re an EXTREMELY hard hustler. ❤️😃” another said, giving Rinna encouragement.

Rinna Beauty products start shipping in November

The Rinna Beauty lineup of products will focus on Lisa’s well-known feature, her lips, as she told US Magazine in late September about the details.

“I thought, ‘Okay, let’s make it really simple. Let’s start out really clean and chic, we’re going to do three lip kits,'” Rinna said. “‘We’re going to do nude, nude coral and nude pink, because that’s what I wear.'”

Those three lip kits will be nude, nude coral, and nude pink.

The kits will be 100 percent vegan and consist of paraben-free formulas. Also, they’ll be PETA-certified as cruelty-free.

More details about the Rinna Beauty lineup are available at the official website, with the first kits set to launch next month.