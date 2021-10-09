Kyle Richards hit back at Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump for putting her on blast over Erika Jayne gossip

Kyle Richards claps back after former RHOBH stars put her on blast. Pic credit: Bravo

Kyle Richards has been named as the source of the 2019 gossip about Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne’s financial troubles, with Andy Cohen even confirming that she’s the one that spread the news long before RHOBH viewers knew about their problems.

It all started when RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel said that she heard the rumor while attending Andy’s baby shower. That was quickly backed up by Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump, who both confirmed that they also had been privy to the gossip and even sharing where they heard it — Kyle Richards.

Now that we know it was Erika Jayne’s close friend Kyle who was busy telling her business, she has responded and she’s taking aim at Camille Grammer.

Kyle Richards claps back at Camille and LVP

While speaking to Us Weekly recently in an interview, naturally she was asked about the Erika Jayne gossip and her part in it. That’s when Kyle took aim at Camille, sharing her thoughts on why her former castmate might have put it out there that Kyle had been messy.

“Looks like somebody wants their job back,” Kyle told Us Weekly. “I mean, everybody that was at the shower texted me and said, ‘You were hosting a baby shower and dancing on tables. I never even saw you speak to Camille for one minute.’ And I said, ‘Exactly, but I know exactly what they’re doing.’”

And while Kyle didn’t address whether or not she actually said what the RHOBH ladies are claiming that she said, she took aim at Lisa Vanderpump as well.

“So, I’m not even going to give this oxygen, you know, and then Lisa Vanderpump chiming in, ‘Oh, well, you know, of course, she did.’ You weren’t even there. So to me, it was very calculated,” Kyle said of the Erika Jayne claims.

Kyle continued to blast her former RHOBH castmates, telling Us Weekly, “I spoke to everybody and I just was like, ‘Honestly, I’m too busy, you know, promoting Halloween right now.’ … But then sometimes you just get to have a weak moment where you’re like, ‘Oh my God, please,’” she explained. “These two talking about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills more than I actually am, by the way. Thanks for the press, though.”

Here’s why Kyle Richards is upset with Camille Grammer

Back in September, Camille Grammer tweeted that she had heard about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s financial trouble back in 2019 at Andy Cohen’s baby shower.

Then, as the claims started gaining some traction, Camille confirmed that it was Kyle Richards who was spreading the gossip. She tweeted, “To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom [Girardi] was in trouble during [Andy Cohen’s] baby shower.”

She added, “I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy chummy with Erika. Erika even [went] on to call Kyle the Queen of RHOBH, crazy rt?”

While Kyle Richards claims that the women are only spreading this gossip because they want back on the show, it doesn’t look like she wants them there.

When asked if she thought Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump could return to RHOBH, she said, “I think that our show is number one on Bravo right now and we’re good where we are. And you know what, Lisa’s about to be a grandmother, you know, I’m happy for her. She should go and be happy and enjoy her life. I don’t know why she’s tweeting, you know, things that aren’t even true about former cast members. Like, let’s grow up. We’re all adults here.”

It looks like Kyle Richards is denying that she was the one to spread the Erika Jayne gossip despite multiple sources pointing a finger at her and a return by Camille Grammer or Lisa Vanderpump (or both) just might amp up the RHOBH drama even more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.