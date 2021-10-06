RHOBH: Camille Grammer admits it was Kyle Richards who told her about Tom and Erika’s money problems

Camille Grammer claims Kyle Richards told her about Erika Jayne’s finances. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer just outed Kyle Richards and Kyle has clapped back. According to Camille the OG was indeed the person who talked to her about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s finances when they attended Andy Cohen’s baby shower years ago.

This all started when Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel claimed on her podcast that Tom Girardi’s money issues were not new and that she heard about it in 2019. Camille then jumped into the conversation and claimed on Twitter that she had also heard about the embattled attorney’s money problems from another Beverly Hills Housewife.

However, while Camille kept the name of the person under wraps, Lisa Vanderpump later named Kyle as the culprit. Given her rocky relationship with Kyle, it was hard to believe the restauranter but now Camille herself has spoken out and admitted that it was indeed Kyle who gossiped about Tom and Erika’s finances.

Camille Grammer throws Kyle Richards under the bus

Camille Grammer threw her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates under the bus recently by confirming that she was the baby shower gossip.

According to Camille, it was indeed Kyle who told her that Tom Girardi was having financial issues years ago. The RHOBH alum revealed this tidbit on Twitter and said, “To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom [Girardi] was in trouble during [Andy Cohen’s] baby shower.”

She added, “I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy chummy with Erika. Erika even [went] on to call Kyle the Queen of RHOBH, crazy rt?”

Soon after outing the OG, another former Queen on RHOBH hopped into the conversation, and yes we’re talking about Lisa Vanderpump who first outed Kyle.

“Truth always comes out, lol,” she remarked.

Kyle Richards claps back at Camille Grammer and Lisa Vanderpump

Camille’s comment has been making the rounds on social media and it eventually made its way back to Kyle.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clapped back at both Camille and Lisa Vanderpump and said, “This is so contrived,” followed by a laughing emoji.

“These two talking about RHOBH more than the ACTUAL cast does #thankyou” added Kyle.

This is not the first time that Kyle has responded to these claims. She was asked previously about it by Andy Cohen himself after Lisa Vanderpump made the claim.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle responded, “One could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance because she wasn’t even at the baby shower… she wasn’t there.”

Now that Camille has outed Kyle as the one who gossiped about Erika and Tom’s finances, do you think the OG will fess up?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.