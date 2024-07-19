Kyle Richards celebrates 2 years sober, says ‘people would love for me to start drinking again’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards celebrated two years of sobriety the other day.

Kyle’s sober journey unfolded on RHOBH Season 13.

There was so much viewers didn’t see, and Kyle’s opening up about that as she marks her milestone.

The Bravo personality didn’t hold back reflecting on her alcohol-free journey, including calling out some haters.

Kyle also gave insight into what it was like going through her split from Mauricio Umansky while sober.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to Instagram, Kyle showed off her fit physique as she revealed it’s been two years since she had a drop of alcohol.

Kyle Richards celebrates two years sober and calls out people who want to see her drink again

“This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path,” she began her very lengthy caption.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG then went on to call out those, even friends, who would like for her to get back to drinking.

“I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle’. I think that was the hardest part of all of this,” Kyle wrote. “The resistance from others. The old me , the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”

Kyle explained that her physical and mental health are more important than partying or being the life of the party at an event. She also gushed about looking the best she ever has now that alcohol isn’t in her life.

Despite what some may think, Kyle admitted that not drinking during her split from Mauricio actually made it easier. Encouraging words and inspiration from others amid her life change have Kyle convinced more than ever that she made the right choice.

“Many strangers come up to me and tell me that I have inspired them to start their own alcohol free journey. That makes me happy and inspires me in return . So, thank you for that. I often think of the Ernest Hemingway quote“ I drink to make other people more interesting” Personally , I prefer to see people and situations just as they are. AND without the hangxiety,” Kyle ended her message.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards gets praise for sober milestone

The comments section of the Instagram post was flooded with familiar faces sending her love and praise on her sober anniversary.

Andy Cohen and Kyle’s daughter Alexia Umansky were the first to express how proud they are of Kyle.

Support for Kyle. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Other familiar faces that showed up for Kyle include Garcelle Beauvais, Yolanda Hadid, Faye Resnick, Chanel Ayan, Ramona Singer, and Tori Spelling.

Friends show up to support Kyle. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

No doubt RHOBH fans will see more of Kyle Richards and her sobriety when Season 14 plays out next year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.