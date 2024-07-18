Andy Cohen net worth: How rich is the Real Housewives executive producer and WWHL host?

Andy Cohen’s net worth has become a hot topic as he just celebrated the 15th anniversary of Watch What Happens Live.

However, the host was making his mark on Bravo and reality television long before his late-night talk show began.

Over the years, Andy has earned a pretty penny thanks to WWHL and, of course, being an executive producer on The Real Housewives.

Aside from his Bravo ventures, though, Andy has other endeavors that have added to his fortune.

It’s safe to say Andy has done quite well for himself.

The question remains, though: How well has he done?

What is Andy Cohen’s net worth?

According to online sources, Andy Cohen’s net worth will be $50 million in 2024. Honestly, we are not surprised by that number at all.

Andy was hired by Bravo in 2009 to help revamp the network, and he did exactly that, turning it into a reality TV machine. In 2009, Andy retired from his position as Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development at Bravo but continued to be the face of the network.

While some of Andy’s vast wealth comes from hosting Watch What Happens Live, most comes from creating and executive producing several Bravo franchises.

We have already mentioned The Real Housewives, which marks its 100th season in the franchise with the Season 18 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The franchise currently has nine different The Real Housewives shows, two of which were canceled.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was a spin-off of the franchise. Nothing has been said about a new season since the Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo drama shelved Season 4.

Andy also helped create and produce shows such as Project Runway and Queer Eye.

Along with his WWHL hosting duties, Andy also hosts the reunion for every show on Bravo. That is if the show gets a reunion because Below Deck fans know that isn’t always the case.

Working in showbiz has undoubtedly been good for Andy, but it’s not the only way he has added to his $50 million fortune.

How else did Andy Cohen make his money?

In 2015, Andy launched Radio Andy on SiriusXM, where he talks about various hot topics and dishes dirt with his guests. The Bravo personality has also tried his hand at being a game show host with Love Connection

Bravo fans know that Andy has made a name for himself over the past few years over the past few years by hosting New Year’s Eve Live for CNN with his good friend, Anderson Cooper.

Being an author is on his long list of accomplishments that Andy has achieved, writing over five books, including his latest best-seller, The Daddy Diaries.

Like many Bravo stars, Andy has real estate, adding to his portfolio an apartment in the West Village and a house in the Hamptons.

There’s no stopping Andy Cohen as his eye for good reality TV continues to take off. His wealth will undoubtedly continue to grow as he expands into new ventures.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday nights on Bravo.