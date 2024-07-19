Kyle Richards removes ‘wife’ from Instagram bio after Mauricio Umansky is spotted kissing a mystery woman

If you were holding out hope for a reunion between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, we have some bad news:

It seems like all hopes have been dashed, and it may be all thanks to new photos showcasing the Buying Beverly Hills star locking lips with a mystery woman.

Per TMZ, Umansky was spotted in Mykonos, Greece, this week cozying up to a much younger woman with a hug and a kiss after getting off a plane.

While the nature of their relationship has not been determined, Kyle used her social media to send a not-so-subtle message about where she’s at following the bombshell.

Kyle has removed “wife” from her Instagram bio, signaling she’s well and truly moving on from her 27-year marriage to the real estate mogul.

Truth be told… it’s been evident for some time that they’re going their separate ways.

Kyle has been vocal about her issues with Mauricio

Kyle revealed on the RHOBH Season 13 finale that things hadn’t been right between them for some time, and the series showed a conversation between the pair and their daughters.

Kyle Richards’ Instagram Bio has been updated. Pic credit: @kylerichards18/Instagram

Mauricio also delved into his marital woes on Buying Beverly Hills Season 2, which morphed into a Real Housewives clone to capture the drama.

For a long time, the status of their relationship was questioned, and Kyle’s friendship with Morgan Wade didn’t help matters.

We still don’t know if those two were strictly platonic or if something was happening behind the scenes.

There were rumors that Kyle was forced to open up about their relationship to secure a contract for RHOBH Season 14, which is currently filming.

The hit show is headed in a completely new direction now that Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship is over.

Fellow RHOBH stars Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley have also separated, so perhaps Kyle and Dorit can bond due to all the drama in their lives.

Kyle and Dorit could bond over their relationship issues

The once inseparable friends hit a major snag last season that seemingly pushed them apart for good.

Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and newcomer Bozoma Saint John will join the duo on RHOBH Season 14.

Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are set to serve as friends of the housewives for the next season.

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley were iced out of the show after Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.