Kyle Richards accused Diana French of wearing a ring stolen from her home in 2018, now this woman is speaking out

If you are a long-time Real Housewives Beverly Hills fan, you’ll remember the burglary that occurred at Kyle Richards’ home in 2018.

Just months after Kyle and her husband Mauricio purchased the $8.2 million property in Encino, California, things took a turn for the worst.

We watched as the couple found their dream home during Season 8 of RHOBH. However, during the reunion, Kyle tearfully revealed their dream home quickly turned into a nightmare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the family vacationed in Aspen, they received an alert the house had been burglarized.

The reality TV star shared the details of the break-in, saying the burglar stole over $1 million of jewelry and bags.

She also told her RHOBH castmates that many of the pieces – especially some rings gifted to her by her late mom – had sentimental value and were irreplaceable.

Fast forward to 2020, and the mother-of-four may have seen someone wearing one of her stolen rings, or did she?

Kyle accuses woman of wearing her stolen ring

The accused woman is Diana French, a retired sales clerk from Los Angeles, and the story went viral a few days ago.

It all started when actress Diane Keaton shared a photo on Instagram of French’s hands, which showed off her extra longs nails, and several eye-popping rings.

The actress identified the hands as belonging to a psychic, and Kyle mentioned it during a secrets revealed segment of RHOBH.

“I was looking on Instagram, and I saw Diane Keaton – she posted a picture of a psychic’s hands on the Third Street Promenade, and they had my ring on her hand,” shared Kyle.

The ring wasn’t as rare as Kyle thought. Diana’s granddaughter caught wind of the accusation and made it known that her grandmother owned the ring for decades.

Once word got back to Diana that she was being accused of stealing, she shared proof she was the ring’s owner.

Diana French speaks out

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the retired sales clerk explained, “My mother was killed 40 years ago, and my dad gave me her wedding band, which is this ring.”

Furthermore, Diane also has appraisal papers for the ring dating back to 1980.

She says the memorable piece of jewelry is worth $2,500 and has many photos to prove that she has been wearing the item for decades.

As for how the photo that caused all the hoopla came to be?

The grandmother tells the media outlet the photo was taken on the pharmacy counter years ago before her retirement. She remembers Keaton as a customer at the pharmacy.

Since the drama, Kyle has not issued an apology for the mixup.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.