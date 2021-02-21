Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula reveal more details about the New Year’s Eve drama between Lindsay Hubbard and Hannah Berner Pic credit: Bravo

The cast of Season 5 of Summer House spent the summer quarantined together in a house in the Hamptons as they all worked and lived together for six weeks straight.

This season was the first time that the group spent more than a weekend under the same roof.

As fans would expect, the close quarters and conditions would lead anyone to get on each other’s nerves.

It didn’t take more than a couple of hours in the house before Hannah Berner and Lindsay Hubbard had a disagreement.

Hannah entered the house with some resentment toward Lindsay for not inviting her to a New Year’s Eve bash that many other cast members attended. Hannah also felt Lindsay was cold to her when she first got to the house.

Hannah and Lindsay sat down to hash things out, and Lindsay revealed that she was upset with Hannah for “talking sh*t” about her during one of her podcasts.

Lindsay was upset by the remarks because she felt she was supportive to Hannah during the previous season when she had difficulties with her friends Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula after they disagreed with her decision to get involved with Luke Gulbranson.

Hannah and Lindsay eventually made amends, but it turns out there may have been more behind why Hannah wasn’t invited to Lindsay’s New Year’s Eve party.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kyle Cooke and Amanda revealed more details about the night in question.

Kyle and Amanda reveal more details about New Year’s Eve

Kyle and Amanda talked to Andy about Lindsay’s New Year’s Eve party’s details and revealed how exclusive the party actually was.

When asked whether or not they thought Lindsay was being “petty” by not inviting Hannah, Kyle responded and said, “I mean, it’s a little give or take about what’s petty, what’s not. The one thing that hasn’t been discussed is we only had so many tickets, and they were $10,000 a piece.”

Andy Cohen was shocked by the cost of the tickets and felt that piece of information was a vital component.

Kyle said, “That’s new information. So she only had so many tickets to give.”

Kyle described why the party was so expensive. It included a view of Times Square from the building they were in, and several celebrities were in attendance.

Kyle agreed with Andy that the price was a little steep, but he also thought it helped clarify why Lindsay didn’t invite Hannah, and he said she wasn’t able to get as many tickets as she wanted.

Based on photos Lindsay shared on her Instagram, Hannah and her best friend Paige were the only castmates not at the party.

Is more drama still to come between Hannah and Lindsay?

While Hannah and Lindsay appeared to make amends, it looks like there may be more drama still to come between the two of them.

As fans saw in the last episode, Hannah was upset when she realized Luke led her on for several months, saying they never dated and were just friends. Hannah became emotional and claimed she was completely done with Luke.

While all of the girls appeared to rally behind Hannah, it seems like Lindsay may end up favoring Luke in the end.

The new season’s earlier previews showed Lindsay’s boyfriend, Stephen Traversie, leaving the house and Lindsay wandering into Luke’s room. The noises that appeared to come from the room and the roommates’ expressions made it look like Lindsay and Luke hooked up.

In an interview with ET Online, Lindsay revealed, “I love Luke, he is a very kind, genuine human. You’re going to have to wait and see what happens between me and Lucas, but I don’t know; I love Luke. I think he’s a great guy, and people don’t give him enough credit. He’s just a dumb boy sometimes.”

Lindsay also made a birthday post to Luke on her Instagram, where she leaned in to kiss him on the cheek.

It’s unclear what exactly will happen between Luke and Lindsay, but if they did end up hooking up, Hannah would have more things to be upset about other than the lack of an invitation to a New Year’s Eve party.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.