KUWTK: Kris Jenner admitted the Kardashians were ‘too hard’ on Kourtney during filming

Kris Jenner said she and the family were "expected to drag Kourtney Kardashian" on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris Jenner recently revealed Kourtney Kardashian was right about her treatment on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Before the long-running reality show ended on E! last June, Kardashian became vocal about feeling drained and overwhelmed during filming. Eventually, she stepped down from filming in Season 18 to spend more time with her kids – Mason, Penelope, and Reign– and her business, Poosh. However, she never officially left and will be on the family’s new show, The Kardashians.

When Kardashian expressed how unhappy she was with KUWTK, several family members, such as Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, criticized her actions. As they prepare to return to reality TV soon, Jenner reflected on how the family behaved when Kardashian expressed her opinion.

Kris Jenner said the Kardashians wanted to ‘drag’ Kourtney Kardashian into filming KUWTK

In her March cover story with Bustle, Kardashian explained how her portrayal on the show affected her personal life. After multiple years of arguing with her sisters and being accused of complaining, she decided to set boundaries with her family. Kardashian wanted to film the show on fewer occasions as each season progressed. She also opted not to discuss her romance with Younes Bendjima, though they publicized it elsewhere.

Once Kardashian set boundaries around filming, she and her family disagreed about her priorities. While reflecting on that time with Bustle, Jenner said she and her daughters could’ve understood Kardashian’s needs and goals more effectively.

“We were probably all just a little too hard on Kourtney, to be honest,” she said. “I think that we had to realize that not everyone is going to have that thing that kickstarts every morning at 5 a.m. and runs until you fall down at the end of the day. And that’s me, that’s Khloé, that’s Kim, that’s Kylie, that’s Kendall.”

Jenner also added, “I think maybe we just expected to drag Kourtney right there along with us, whether she liked it or not, kicking and screaming.”

Kourtney Kardashian said leaving KUWTK ‘shifted’ how she interacts with her family

Despite their past drama, Kardashian said taking a break from filming with her family was a positive step in their relationship. When KUWTK went off-air, they had time to interact away from the cameras.

“Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters,” Kardashian declared. “When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”

Kardashian was also able to enjoy her romance with Travis Barker on her terms. However, the couple will show their engagement and wedding plans on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14.