KUWTK: Kim Kardashian reveals that she failed the ‘baby bar’ — Will she give up on being a lawyer?

Kim Kardashian has revealed whether or not she will retake the baby bar exam in her attempt to further her law studies. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has failed the baby bar exam. Will this disappointment cause her to give up on fulfilling her dream of becoming a lawyer?

During the May 27 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed that she did not pass the baby bar, which is a first-year law students exam.

The test is given twice a year, and applicants are required to pass the exam in order to advance in pursuing a law career. It is administered to those who study law at unaccredited law schools and those that work through the Law Office Study Program, which is what Kim is currently doing. It is administered by the State Bar of California reported JD Advising.

Kim revealed she failed her attempt at the baby bar during a confessional for her reality series reported People Magazine.

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” she said. “After year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

“I am a failure,” she said. “To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up.”

Will Kim continue her studies?

During the episode, Kim told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she was hesitant to take the exam again.

She received a score of 474 but needed a 560 to pass.

“I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun — it’s my 40th. I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel,” she continued. “And if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?”

“I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything,” Kim said. “I could try…or I could just give up I really need to think about it.”

Her decision is made

In an Instagram Story session with fans, Kim addressed whether or not she will attempt her exam once again and continue to attempt to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was a high-profile California attorney.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t passed yet, but I’m not giving up,” Kardashian continued. “I’m preparing to take it again soon.”

Her sisters agreed that if she waited until one year from today to retake the test, Kim could lose all the progress she has made thus far.

Kim is taking advantage of a California law that allows those who wish to become lawyers a way to pass the bar exam without attending law school. This is through an apprenticeship with a practicing lawyer or judge and by reading the law. Kim did attend Piece College, located in Los Angeles, but never graduated reported People.

Keeping Up with Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E! Entertainment Television.